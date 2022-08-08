Create
“Always the bridesmaid. Never the bride” - Mixed emotions among Twitterati as India Women choke in Commonwealth Games 2022 final against Australia Women

India Women had to settle for silver after going down to Australia Women in the CWG 2022 cricket competition.
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 08, 2022 02:28 AM IST

India Women lost to Australia Women by nine runs in the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket competition final and thus had to settle for the silver medal. This was the third heartbreak for India Women in a major final in the last five years.

They went down to England Women by nine runs in the 2017 World Cup final (50-over) at Lord’s. India Women also reached the 2020 T20 World Cup final, only to be crushed by Australia Women by 85 runs in Melbourne.

Chasing 162 for victory in the CWG 2022 cricket competition final in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7), India Women seemed to be cruising at one stage. They were 118 for 2 in the 15th over. However, they lost eight wickets for 34 runs to be bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

There were mixed emotions among fans on Twitter as India Women choked in another final. While some questioned their ability to deal with pressure on the grand stage, others sympathized with them and hailed the girls for making the country proud with their overall performance.

Here are some Twitter reactions to India Women's heartbreaking defeat in the CWG 2022 cricket competition final:

While there can be no shame in losing to the greatest cricket team ever, this was another reminder of how the Indian Women’s team is capable of consistently delivering must-watch television on the biggest stages. High time they got their own stage to do so now #INDvAUS #B2002
You gave it all you had. Keep your heads high @ImHarmanpreet and team. We are all incredibly proud of you. 🇮🇳 #INDvAUS #CWG2022 https://t.co/oWGX5BLSKh
🥈 SILVER! The girls fought like tigresses today - we could not be any more proud 🇮🇳📸 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/IzEiKRciw6
Always the bridesmaid. Never the bride. #TeamIndia #IndvAus
When Will This Ends?😥😥#CommonwealthGames #INDvAUS https://t.co/dyd74CrPVB
Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22
Lost in the final in ODI WC final.Lost in the final in T20 WC final.Lost in the final in Commonwealth Games.Feel for this Indian Women's team. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS https://t.co/Snv9qjXRln
Everything is temporary but heart break in semis and finals are constant for team india💔#CommonwealthGames2022 #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS https://t.co/JyAJ3XWbvh
Super proud of the effort by #TeamIndia! Congratulations on winning the 🥈🇮🇳#INDvAUS #CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/0LPFQ42gCD
We may have fallen short tonight, but this 🥈 is a huge leap forward for our #WomenInBlue 🦸‍♀️🇮🇳👏💙#INDvAUS #B2022 #CWG2022 #TitansOfTheGames #TeamIndia https://t.co/aI9NbWORmF
Heartbreaking loss for #TeamIndia 💔 against AustraliaBut 1.4 Billion will be surely proud of them for achieving this height 🏏🔥#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #WomenInBlue #womeninblue https://t.co/gZC6F7cvzE
Well done #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳 We take home the silver 🥈 but the team’s performance throughout the tournament was pure GOLD. ✨Congratulations 🙌#CWG22 #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen https://t.co/SaTyks9D8i
Ind w won the Silver Medal in #CWG22.Loss the Gold Medal Match Against AUS w . From haramanpreet that shot take the Match away from India.From 118/2 to 152/10.....Totally Unprofessional.......But Ind w Played Unbelievableij #CWG22#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #Cricket #CricketTwitter https://t.co/WJK4rCwgdf
India’s decision to play such few specialist batters cost them eventually. Needed 23 off 16 with 5 wickets in hand, should have won from there. Nonetheless, a silver medal to be proud of.#CWG2022 #INDvAUS https://t.co/hLUl4OGe1T
Clearly Indian girls were not happy settling for 🥈as they lost a tight game against Australia. The disappointment can be seen in the picture #INDvAUS #CWGFinal#IndianCricketTeam #CommonwealthGames https://t.co/tVC4ySqxIv
Indian team till two wickets.Indian team after two wickets:#INDvAUS https://t.co/R48XtXLk5G
Harman u deserve a better team . Our batters can't make 17 from 2 overs . #INDvAUS #CWGindia2022 https://t.co/MDTuaS8zzy
ONCE AGAIN !!!ANOTHER HEARTBREAK FOR INDIA IN FINALS 💔😭#INDvAUS https://t.co/Wdi64lmYyz

How India Women lost the chance to clinch gold in Commonwealth Games 2022

Set to chase 162, India Women recovered from 22 for 2 courtesy a third-wicket stand of 96 between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 43) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 33). The crucial partnership was broken when Megan Schutt cleaned up Rodrigues.

In the next over, Ashleigh Gardner (3/16) dismissed Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar (1). The India Women captain attempted a scoop but only managed to lob a simple catch. Sneh Rana (8) and Radha Yadav (1) succumbed to pressure and got run out.

Deepti Sharma was then trapped lbw for 13 by Schutt as the chasing side were reduced to 149 for 8. Needing 11 off the last over, Meghna Singh (1) was run out for 1.

Yastika Bhatia (2), who came in as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia, was trapped lbw by Jess Jonassen as Australia Women completed a terrific comeback to clinch gold in the CWG 2022 cricket competition.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
