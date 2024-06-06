"Compelled to play in a certain fashion" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's dismissal in IND vs IRE match of 2024 T20 World Cup

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli is trying hard to play attacking cricket right from the start due to the chatter around his T20 strike rate. The star batter perished while trying to score quickly in India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Kohli opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. He scored just one run off five balls and was caught at third-man while trying a big shot. Speaking about the 35-year-old's approach, here's what Manjrekar said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Virat Kohli, I think compelled to play in a certain fashion because of what's being said about him. Didn't need to in a run chase that wasn't huge."

While Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply, India chased down the 97-run target with ease to kick off their campaign with an eight-wicket victory. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were the top performers with the bat, scoring 52 (retired hurt) and 36*, respectively.

"When he bats, he is not really thinking about milestones"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted how Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has delighted the viewers by being an intent merchant in white-ball cricket. Manjrekar opined that the opening batter isn't bothered about milestones and his main aim is to provide the team with a solid start.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said during the same discussion :

"What the Indian fans have loved about Rohit Sharma the captain, the player, and after the 50-over World Cup, despite India losing the final, I think his popularity and the love the fans have for Rohit Sharma has grown because of the purity of his approach. When he bats, he is not really thinking about milestones. He'll keep taking risks because he knows a brisk start is great for his team."

Manjrekar seemed mighty impressed by the Men in Blue's comprehensive victory over Ireland. Speaking about the team's performance in their opening fixture, he said:

"A performance that sends a strong message to the other teams. We were talking about Ireland being a dangerous side, but they have just made a mockery of that game. They way they bowled and in the end, chasing as well. Rishabh Pant was fantastic, Rohit Sharma as well."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will now take on Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9.

