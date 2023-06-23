"Complete disregard to domestic cricket"- Fans slam selectors for not naming Sarfaraz Khan in India's Test squad vs WI

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan once again missed out on being named in India's Test squad as they announced the contingent that will be heading to the West Indies for the two-match Test series next month.

Sarfaraz has been almost scoring runs for fun oer the past two seasons in domestic cricket and many felt that after being ignored for the Bangladesh Tests and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at least this time he will be picked.

However, that wasn't to be and fans on Twitter are understandably disappointed to see Sarfaraz Khan miss out. While some where happy to see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad get their call-ups, they felt it was really unfair on the right-hander from Mumbai to miss out.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mubassir @its_mubassir_

What's the point of having Ranji Trophy then if players are selected on basis of IPL only @BCCI No SarfarazWhat's the point of having Ranji Trophy then if players are selected on basis of IPL only @BCCI No Sarfaraz What's the point of having Ranji Trophy then if players are selected on basis of IPL only

Rajdeep Singh @10of2chased Sarfaraz still didn’t make the cut in tests, he certainly can’t better his numbers anymore because they are unbelievable already.



Eye test maybe one thing if you don’t like the look of that but at least test out a guy with those numbers. Sarfaraz still didn’t make the cut in tests, he certainly can’t better his numbers anymore because they are unbelievable already.Eye test maybe one thing if you don’t like the look of that but at least test out a guy with those numbers.

Dhaval Patel @CricCrazy0 Happy for Yashasvi and Ruturaj but feel for Sarfaraz, still no place for him in test squad. Happy for Yashasvi and Ruturaj but feel for Sarfaraz, still no place for him in test squad. https://t.co/iD4fGJFcyM

Akash Deshpande @akashd7781

Where is Sarfaraz Khan? Just don’t play Ranji trophy, scrap it. BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6IzLEhy63 Where is Abhimanyu Eshwaran?Where is Sarfaraz Khan? Just don’t play Ranji trophy, scrap it. twitter.com/bcci/status/16… Where is Abhimanyu Eshwaran?Where is Sarfaraz Khan? Just don’t play Ranji trophy, scrap it. twitter.com/bcci/status/16…

Cricpedia. @_Cricpedia



- Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class ( 2nd only to Don Bradman )



-Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.



That's just complete Disregard to Domestic Cricket. When selection for Test is based on IPL.



How can selectors even sleep… BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6IzLEhy63 Meanwhile Sarfaraz Khan- Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class ( 2nd only to Don Bradman )-Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.That's just complete Disregard to Domestic Cricket. When selection for Test is based on IPL.How can selectors even sleep… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Meanwhile Sarfaraz Khan - Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class ( 2nd only to Don Bradman ) -Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.That's just complete Disregard to Domestic Cricket. When selection for Test is based on IPL. How can selectors even sleep… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GkPdLWv9fh

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius This is not Done Yashasvi Jaiswal Selected Before Sarfaraz Khan in test Squad. Player getting Selected From IPL not Form Domestic Cricket. I Know Yashasvi Perform really well in Domestic Cricket in last One year but Sarfaraz Perform Consistently From last 3 years. This is not Done Yashasvi Jaiswal Selected Before Sarfaraz Khan in test Squad. Player getting Selected From IPL not Form Domestic Cricket. I Know Yashasvi Perform really well in Domestic Cricket in last One year but Sarfaraz Perform Consistently From last 3 years. https://t.co/SSDbNpu91A

Harshad 🇮🇳 @HBJ3221



Tells us that only hype matters for your selection and not stats BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6IzLEhy63 Gaikwad with 40s avg >>>>>>>>> Sarfaraz, Rinku with 80s,60s avgTells us that only hype matters for your selection and not stats twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… Gaikwad with 40s avg >>>>>>>>> Sarfaraz, Rinku with 80s,60s avg 🔥🔥🔥Tells us that only hype matters for your selection and not stats twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Shikhar @itsmeshikhar11



Should stop selecting players in the basis of there performance in ipl & List A games!!!



#IndvsWI #SarfarazKhan What has Ruturaj Gaikwad done in domestic cricket to get selected in test squad over the likes of Sarafaaz and even Rinku Singh???Should stop selecting players in the basis of there performance in ipl & List A games!!! What has Ruturaj Gaikwad done in domestic cricket to get selected in test squad over the likes of Sarafaaz and even Rinku Singh???Should stop selecting players in the basis of there performance in ipl & List A games!!!#IndvsWI #SarfarazKhan

Tarique Anwer @tanwer_m



As the selection is solely based on IPL performances for Tests, ODIs, and T20s. BCCI should discontinue Ranji, Duleep Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.As the selection is solely based on IPL performances for Tests, ODIs, and T20s. #SarfarazKhan BCCI should discontinue Ranji, Duleep Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.As the selection is solely based on IPL performances for Tests, ODIs, and T20s. #SarfarazKhan

Vishwanath Singh @_Vishwanath04_

It seems like the selectors also only watch the IPL.

This selection committee is incompetent to the core and needs a major overhaul.

#INDvsWI twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/w6IzLEhy63 Sarfaraz Khan robbed again!It seems like the selectors also only watch the IPL.This selection committee is incompetent to the core and needs a major overhaul. Sarfaraz Khan robbed again!It seems like the selectors also only watch the IPL.This selection committee is incompetent to the core and needs a major overhaul.#INDvsWI twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Sarfaraz Khan's reason to be snubbed still unknown

It's a bit hard to believe how someone who has scored heaps of runs like Sarfaraz Khan is continuously being overloooked by the national selectors. Fitness could possibly be an issue and also th fact that he didn't perform incredibly well in the India A games.

However, other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got the Test call-up, with India possibly signalling the need for a transition in the longest format. The likes of Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini have also made the squad after impressing in domestic cricket and also for India A.

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav haven't been named in the squad and it is unclear whether the latter has been dropped or rested. Ajinkya Rahane's incredible comeback in the World Test Championship final has helped him become the vice captain for the tour.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

