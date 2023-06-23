"Complete disregard to domestic cricket"- Fans slam selectors for not naming Sarfaraz Khan in India's Test squad vs WI

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan once again missed out on being named in India's Test squad as they announced the contingent that will be heading to the West Indies for the two-match Test series next month.
Sarfaraz has been almost scoring runs for fun oer the past two seasons in domestic cricket and many felt that after being ignored for the Bangladesh Tests and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at least this time he will be picked.
However, that wasn't to be and fans on Twitter are understandably disappointed to see Sarfaraz Khan miss out. While some where happy to see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad get their call-ups, they felt it was really unfair on the right-hander from Mumbai to miss out.
Here are some of the reactions:
Sarfaraz Khan's reason to be snubbed still unknown
It's a bit hard to believe how someone who has scored heaps of runs like Sarfaraz Khan is continuously being overloooked by the national selectors. Fitness could possibly be an issue and also th fact that he didn't perform incredibly well in the India A games.
However, other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got the Test call-up, with India possibly signalling the need for a transition in the longest format. The likes of Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini have also made the squad after impressing in domestic cricket and also for India A.
Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav haven't been named in the squad and it is unclear whether the latter has been dropped or rested. Ajinkya Rahane's incredible comeback in the World Test Championship final has helped him become the vice captain for the tour.
TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.