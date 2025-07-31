"Concerning" - Fans in utter disappointment as Jasprit Bumrah rested for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. It was the second game of the five-match series, which Bumrah missed to manage his workload. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him in the playing XI. The lanky pacer bagged five wickets in the first Test and then scalped a solitary wicket in the second game.Notably, Bumrah was seen limping during the fourth Test in Manchester. According to ESPNcricinfo, the decision has been made in line with safeguarding his back for long-term goals. In a Sky Sports interview, the speedster had already confirmed that he would participate in only three out of five Tests in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.With the series on the line, fans on X expressed their disappointment as Bumrah missed the fifth Test. One user wrote:&quot;Bumrah isn't playing, which is concerning.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Indian selectors should not select Jasprit Bumrah for a 5 Test match series.&quot;A third user added:&quot;JASPRIT BUMRAH ISN'T COMPATIBLE WITH TEST CRICKET, The format requires sustained physical durability, and given his injury history, longevity at the highest level remains a concern.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:&quot;He may even retire&quot; - Mohammad Kaif poses question marks on Jasprit Bumrah's future in TestsFormer India cricketer Mohammad Kaif claimed that Jasprit Bumrah might retire from Tests following his poor bowling display against England in Manchester. The remarks came as the pacer returned with figures of 2/112 in his 33 overs.Kaif said in a video posted on X (via India Today):&quot;I think Jasprit Bumrah may not be seen playing in the upcoming Test matches, and he may even retire. He is struggling with his body, is bowling slow, and did not show any speed in this Test match.&quot;&quot;He is an independent person, if he feels that he is not able to give his hundred per cent, that he is not able to win for the country, that he is not taking wickets, then he will himself refuse, this is my gut feeling,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and company made four changes to their playing XI for the fifth Test against England. Apart from Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj made way for Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, and Akash Deep, respectively.England, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, are without regular skipper Ben Stokes (injured). Ollie Pope is leading the hosts in the fifth Test. Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.