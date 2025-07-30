Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss series-deciding 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test: Reports

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 30, 2025 00:35 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah will likely warm the bench in the all-important Oval Test [Credit: Getty]

Team India will likely be without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the series-deciding fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, starting Thursday, July 31, as per reports from ESPN Cricinfo. The report also stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team has informed Bumrah of the decision in an attempt to safeguard his and their long-term goals.

The pacer missing the Oval Test will be in line with the team management's pre-series plans of playing him in only three out of the five Tests as part of his workload management. However, with India trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series and in a must-win situation to finish their UK tour on level terms, there was curiosity around the star pacer pushing the limits and playing a fourth Test in the series.

The 31-year-old endured his worst outing in the fourth Test at Manchester that ended in a draw. Bumrah conceded over 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his stellar career, finishing with figures of 2/112 in 33 overs as England piled on 669.

Despite playing only three out of the four games, he is still India's joint-leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls.

Akash Deep likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah for the Oval Test

Reports have further suggested that Akash Deep will likely replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for the Oval Test. The Bengal pacer starred for India in their lone win in the ongoing England series in the second Test at Edgbaston with 10 wickets.

However, Akash Deep sustained a groin injury in the following Test at Lord's, finishing with woeful match figures of 1/122. It led to the 28-year-old missing the penultimate outing at Manchester.

Akash Deep aside, India may also replace Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj, both of whom endured dismal outings at Manchester, with Kuldeep Yadav and one of Arshdeep Singh or Prasidh Krishna.

Kuldeep and Arshdeep have not played a single game in the series, while Prasidh featured in the opening two Tests.

Furthermore, maverick wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of the series finale after suffering a fractured toe in the Manchester encounter. Dhruv Jurel is likely to replace him in the final Test at the Oval.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
