"Confidently declared that India would easily win" - David Lloyd slams Indian star after defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd dished out brutal criticism at India all-rounder Washington Sundar after their defeat in the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Lloyd stated that Sundar's comments of India winning confidently were heard by England and it didn't bode well for him.

Despite the tourists finding themselves in a pickle, the spin-bowling all-rounder sounded confident after Day 4 that they could chase down 193. Sundar, who came to bat in the first session on the final day, perished for a four-ball duck and India eventually lost by 22 runs.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Lloyd opined that Sundar should have let only his bat do the talking. He stated:

"Sticking with Sundar. The young man was brilliant with the ball then confidently declared that India would easily win the game easily. There was no doubt that England heard those comments because they let him know when he walked out to bat. Anyways, he lasted four balls. A classic case of keep quiet and let your talent do the talking on the pitch. I'm sure, he will learn."

The 25-year-old bowled a brilliant spell in England's second innings at Lord's, snaffling figures 12.1-2-22-4. He got rid of Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir.

"It was lovely that Shoaib Bashir took the final wicket" - David Lloyd

Shoaib Bashir celebrates Mohammed Siraj's scalp. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lloyd hailed the fighting spirit shown by Team India, especially Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj holding off England to their best of abilities. The 78-year-old added:

"Search for a hero. Ravindra Jadeja drew on all of his experience. What a player and what a shift from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with the bat too. A truly herculean effort from Ben Stokes and it was lovely that Shoaib Bashir took the final wicket. A Test Match for the ages and I was thrilled that they were all embracing each othe at the end."

India and England will resume their battle in the fourth Test in Manchester, beginning on July 23.

