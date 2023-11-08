Confirmed: Australia will meet South Africa in second semi-final of 2023 World Cup

Australia registered a come-from-behind victory over Afghanistan in match number 39 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7. Bowling first, the Aussies conceded 291/5 in their 50 overs. In response, the batting line-up crumbled to 91/7 before a spectacular knock from Glenn Maxwell (201* off 128) lifted them to a three-wicket win.

With the triumph, Australia also confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. The Aussies are now in third position in the points table, with 12 points from eight matches and a net run rate of +0.861.

The final standings will only be clear once all the league matches of the tournament are completed. But two things can be confirmed. The first is that India will finish on the top of the points and the second is that Australia and South Africa will clash in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup irrespective of what happens from here.

As per the schedule of the tournament, the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai [Kolkata in Pakistan are playing] on November 15 between top-ranked team and the fourth-ranked side. So, India could meet Pakistan, New Zealand or Afghanistan, depending on who finishes fourth.

There is no such ifs and buts when it comes to the second semi-final, which will be played between the second and third-ranked sides at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. South Africa are second with 12 points from eight games, while Australia have the same number of points but are third on the basis of net run rate.

Both South Africa and Australia have one league game each left against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively. If they win it, they will finish on 14 points, else they will stay on 12. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan have eight points from eight matches, so none of them can match South Africa and Australia.

The only possibility of a change in the top three is South Africa and Australia swapping places depending on the results of their last league game. That too wouldn’t have an impact on the line-up for the knockouts as the two sides will still clash in the second semi-final.

Australia’s have had the upper hand over South Africa in World Cup semi-finals

Australia and South Africa played out a famous tie in the 1999 World Cup semi-final in Birmingham. Chasing 213, the Proteas were all out for 213 as Lance Klusener was stranded on 31* off 16.

The two rivals clashed in the 2007 World Cup semi-final in Gros Islet as well. Aussies hammered the Proteas by seven wickets, easily chasing down a target of 150.