"Congratulations Emerging uncles"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan A beat India A in the final to lift Emerging Asia Cup 2023 trophy

Pakistan A team beat India A comfortably by 128 runs in the final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 23. They lifted the trophy for the second consecutive time after securing a commanding victory against their neighbors.

Batters set up the victory for Pakistan A with a stellar effort in the first innings, as they notched up a mammoth total of 352/8. The bowlers then backed them up with a decent showing and bundled out India A for 224 in 40 overs.

Cricket fans enjoyed the high-scoring contest between the two teams on the weekend and reacted to the match by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

Openers, Tayyab Tahir, and bowlers perform excellently to help Pakistan A register a thumping win vs India A

India A captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Pakistan A received an early reprieve when Rajvardhan Hangargekar overstepped and dismissed Saim Ayub off a no-ball.

It proved costly as the Pakistani duo of Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 121-run opening partnership. Fans got flashbacks of the 2017 Champions Trophy final as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman off a no-ball. Zaman went on to score a match-winning century and was named the player of the match.

Indian bowlers made a comeback after the strong opening partnership and reduced Pakistan A to 187/5. 29-year-old Tayyab Tahir (108 off 71 balls) hit a sensational century at this juncture and powered his side to a massive total of 352/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma (61) and Sai Sudharsan (29) put on 64 runs for the first wicket. Arshad Iqbal dismissed Sudharsan in the ninth over to give Pakistan A their first breakthrough. Things went downhill from there for the men in blue.

They lost wickets at regular intervals and got all-out for 224. Sufiyan Muqeem picked up three wickets, while Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Arshad Iqbal scalped two apiece.