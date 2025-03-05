"Congratulations New Zealand for winning their 2nd CT" - Fans hail Kiwis for 2025 Champions Trophy final qualification with win over South Africa

New Zealand pulled off a sensational all-around performance to defeat South Africa by 50 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore on March 5. The win helped the Kiwis qualify for a third Champions Trophy final, where they will take on India in Dubai on March 9.

The two teams met in the final of the 2000 edition, which New Zealand won for their lone ICC white-ball silverware. Coming to their semifinal win, the Kiwis were led by brilliant centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Willamson in their massive total of 362/6 in 50 overs.

With the ball, the skipper Mitchell Santner came through once again, producing outstanding figures of 3/43 in 10 overs. Despite David Miller's unbeaten 67-ball century, the result was never in doubt after the Proteas had been reduced to 218/8 in the 40th over.

New Zealand have now made the final in four Men's ICC events since 2019 but with only the lone win in the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) to show for.

Fans on Twitter hailed New Zealand for making another ICC final with the following reactions:

Fans continued their praise for New Zealand reaching another ICC final, saying:

"New Zealand have had home and away Test whitewashes, a Test championship final, a World Cup semifinal win over India. If they outperform India's deepest ever Asian attack this Sunday, that would be some sensational act to add to that set of victories."

"Congratulations New Zealand for winning the Champions Trophy 2025. We will take revenge in some league match of the next ICC tournament," tweeted a fan.

"Hats off for New Zealand's performance. The way they batted, bowled and field is just worth watching. My wishes for them to win CT2025 Final. Go Black Caps and grab the trophy!" a fan said.

"Being there and being put under pressure was good" - New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner feels playing India already in Dubai will hold the side in good stead for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. The two teams played their final Group A clash at the same venue three days back, with India coming out on top by 44 runs.

Looking ahead to the final, Santner said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"It's a pretty good feeling, today we were challenged by a good side, we will head to Dubai where we already faced India earlier. We will rest and will go again. Being there and being put under pressure was good. I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well."

Team India produced a similarly dominant performance in their semifinal against Australia, winning by four wickets with 11 balls to spare. While New Zealand will be gunning for a second Champions Trophy title, India will look to triumph for a record-third time.

