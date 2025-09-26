"Constantly proving that Jaiswal should have been picked" - Fans slam Shubman Gill for another failure in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill was dismissed early again in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 26. The right-hander was removed by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings for only a three-ball four.
The 26-year-old was back in the Indian T20I squad after a year for the Asia Cup. The move was met with much criticism, considering Gill's mediocre T20I record. Unfortunately for the stylish right-hander, discussions around his place in the T20I side have increased by the game in the Asia Cup.
Apart from a sublime 47 against Pakistan in the Super Fours, Gill has not produced any substantial knock in the tournament. The talented batter has scored only 115 runs in six games at an underwhelming average of 23.
Fans on X slammed Gill for another single-digit score in the Sri Lanka outing with the following reactions:
Fans continued coming down hard on Shubman Gill, with one saying:
"T20I team were too good. Beacuse of Gill inclusion everone are batting out of position. Sanju And abhishek should open. We cannot win with this team against quality team."
"BCCI should move on from Shubman Gill in T20 now, even if he performs well in the final. Let him develop well in ODI and Test. I think for a classy player like him, he has already got enough chances. There're so many young talents on the bench, let them grow, give them a chance," posted a fan.
"They are openly favouring few players, penalising others purely based on regional grounds. Gill is constantly proving that Jaiswal should have been picked in his place," a fan said.
Team India dominate with the bat despite Shubman Gill's early dismissal
There was no stopping Team India with the bat despite Shubman Gill's early dismissal in the ongoing clash against Sri Lanka. His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, continued his sensational run of form in the tournament, reaching a third consecutive half-century off just 22 deliveries.
The southpaw was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 31-ball 61, leaving India at 92/3 in the ninth over. Like Gill, skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his lean run, scoring only a 13-ball 12 before being trapped LBW. At the halfway mark of their batting innings, India are well-placed at 100/3, with Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson at the crease.
The Men in Blue are already through to the final against Pakistan, set to be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.
