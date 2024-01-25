"Contact Unmukt Chand for knowing the process of changing the country" - Fans react as Sarfaraz Khan smashes a century for India A vs England Lions

Sarfaraz Khan starred with the bat for India A against England Lions on Day 2 of the ongoing second unofficial Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, January 25.

The right-handed batter continued his sublime form by bringing up his 14th first-class ton. He brought up his century in just 89 balls after India lost four quick wickets for 22 runs.

Sarfaraz had recently scored 96 in the warmup game against England Lions before scoring four and 55 runs, respectively, in the first unofficial Test. The 26-year-old returned with scores of 68 and 34 against South Africa A last month.

The Mumbai batter amassed 556 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.66, including three centuries, in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer of the 2021/22 Ranji season, scoring 982 runs in nine innings at an average of 122.75, comprising four centuries.

Overall, Sarfaraz has amassed 3751 runs in 65 innings at an average of 68.20, hitting 13 tons and 11 half-centuries, in first-class cricket. The middle-order batter, however, is yet to make his India debut.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Sarfaraz Khan and slammed the selectors for ignoring him for the first two Tests of the ongoing Test series vs England. One user wrote:

"He'll get a chance after crossing his peak... than will be given 2-3 matches and dropped!!!! He can contact Unmukt chand for knowing the process of changing the country !!!"

Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal put India A in the driving seat against England Lions

Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal put India A in the driving seat against the England Lions in the second unofficial Test. Padikkal smashed 105 runs off 126 balls with 17 boundaries.

At the time of writing, India A were 364/6 at Tea on Day 2 and lead by 212 runs with Sarfaraz Khan (129 off 115 balls) and Saurabh Kumar (0 off four deliveries) at the crease.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 152 in 52.4 overs. Akash Deep starred with the ball for India A, returning with figures of 4/46, while Washington Sundar and Yash Dayal bagged two wickets apiece. Arshdeep Singh and Saurabh Kumar settled for one wicket each.

