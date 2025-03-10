"Could be the best finisher in the world right now" - Aakash Chopra lauds Hardik Pandya's performances in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Hardik Pandya for his all-round performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He opined that the seam-bowling all-rounder could be the best finisher in the world currently.

Ad

New Zealand set India a 252-run target in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Hardik scored a run-a-ball 18 in the chase and added crucial 38 runs for the sixth wicket with KL Rahul (34* off 33) to help the Men in Blue achieve the target with four wickets and an over to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Hardik for his telling performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy with both bat and ball.

Ad

Trending

"Hardik needs to be spoken about. I have said it enough times and more that he is our clutch player. Whenever it seems like we are crumbling, he has nerves of steel. I have got no idea how he does it. When you observe from outside that it's a difficult pitch and taking singles is difficult, and it won't be easy to hit a six, he hits straight into the stands while standing in his position," he said (15:30).

Ad

"He has got some incredible skills. I think he could be the best finisher in the world right now. Who brings the balance in bowling? Who allows you to play four spinners? That's only Hardik Pandya. We missed Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. We would have won the trophy if they had been there," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

Hardik Pandya scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 106.45 in four innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83 in 24.3 overs.

"He takes big wickets" - Aakash Chopra lauds Axar Patel's performances in 2025 Champions Trophy

Axar Patel conceded only 29 runs in eight overs and scored a 40-ball 29 in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Axar Patel for picking up crucial wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

"You became the champions, and the role Axar Patel has had in that. He takes big wickets. He doesn't dismiss the small players. He dismissed Glenn Maxwell, Kane Williamson and Muhammad Rizwan. He bowls with the new ball in the powerplay, and then multiple spells in the middle," he said.

The analyst also praised the spin-bowling all-rounder for performing consistently with the bat at the No. 5 position.

Ad

"After that, a very important job he does is batting at No. 5. You need a left-right combination, but everything doesn't happen just by wishing. The success depends on whether the guy you are sending at No. 5 is fulfilling that role properly. He does that. Whenever the pressure is mounting, he goes to his partner and says he would hit. He also ensures that wickets don't fall one after the other," Chopra observed.

Axar Patel picked up five wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of 4.35 in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He also scored 109 runs at an average of 27.25 in his five hits in the ICC event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news