“Could we have bowled better as a unit?” - Former cricketer’s blunt criticism of India’s bowling on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former cricketer Murali Kartik criticised India's bowling on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. He questioned their application and whether the bowlers could have done better as a unit.

Kartik reckoned that Mohammed Siraj looked apart, and Prasidh Krishna was good in certain phases. While he agreed that the bowlers could be tired, he asserted that the lines they operated on could have been better, even when the speeds were down.

However, he also felt that the bowlers gave their all and called it a bittersweet day.

"If you look at India's bowling, Siraj has looked apart, Prasidh Krishna has looked good in patches, Akash Deep had one good game. But could we have bowled better as a unit? I feel yes. When the bowlers are tired, you can't bowl with that pace but can you at least maintain the lines? Did we open the fields too soon? Could we have done something different? Yes it is easy to sit from outside and tell all this but we also have to remember that all the bowlers have given their everything. It has been a little bitter, a little sweet," he said on Cricbuzz. (3:04)

Reflecting on Day 4, the former India spinner felt that Harry Brook receiving a lifeline was a big moment. Brook was batting on 19 when Siraj made a huge blunder. The pacer stepped onto the boundary ropes while he took Brook's catch. He went on to score 111 runs off 98 balls before he was dismissed.

"There was only one key moment. When Harry Brook was on 19 and played that pull shot and it looked like it was going straight into Siraj's hands. It did and he caught it as well but unfortunately his leg hit the rope. You could see how disappointed he was. Everything was going India's way that time. At that time if it had been four down the game might even have been over by now," he added. (5:38)

The hosts ended the day on 339/6, 35 runs away from a series win. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton remained unbeaten at the crease.

Can the Indian bowlers produce a final burst?

Heading into the fifth day, Murali Kartik questioned if the Indian bowlers could produce one final burst. The visitors need four more wickets, and he asserted that it would be a historical win if they could pull it off.

Notably, they bagged three quick wickets before play was called off due to rain. However, it will not be an easy task given that England need only 35 runs more.

That said, Kartik reckoned that even if India cannot win the game, they should not be disappointed, as it has been a hard-fought series.

"What is important now is, do our bowlers have a final burst? Does anyone have a magic wand that will come out tomorrow to take India to a historical and sensational draw? Everyone and the players will be happy. But even if that doesn't happen, I do not feel they should be disappointed given the way they have played the whole series. It has been a tough series but the hard work has been there," he said. (10:03)

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if the visitors can pull off a miraculous win and level the five-Test series 2-2.

