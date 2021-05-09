"Could replace Malan in T20s" - Twitterati respond as Michael Vaughan shares a video of an elephant playing cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known for his interesting tweets although he has a tendency to go overboard at times. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant playing cricket.

In the video, the elephant, which looks well-trained, can be seen batting and hitting some rather impressive strokes. The clip was shared by a Twitter handle named Gannuuprem with the caption:

“Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well, he is better than many international players.”

Impressed by the animal’s batting skills, Michael Vaughan also tweeted the video with a cheeky caption. He wrote:

“Surely the elephant has an English passport!”

The Twitterati swung into action instantly and had some interesting responses to Michael Vaughan’s post. Here are some of the reactions:

shows more intent than Malan in t20s. could replace him. — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) May 8, 2021

He will eat all the grass on pitch sir — Jack. (@Jackscredo) May 8, 2021

You could actually blame the pitch here. — Srikanth Shetty (@SrikanthShettyK) May 8, 2021

Last time I checked, there was no such thing as an “English passport” — Stefan Robertson (@stefanthekiwi) May 8, 2021

Pitch is dusty.. England players can't play on it — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 8, 2021

Naah!!Pitch seems to be a bit dusty and may assist spinners a lot.And we all know how good players of spin English cricketers are!!😜😜 — Ayush Agrawal (@ayush_agrwl2301) May 8, 2021

Naa we all saw how England played spinners in India. This elephant is way better than that... — Zaid Babar Khan (@ZaidBabarKhan) May 8, 2021

Looks a better surface than that Ahmedabad one! — Anthony Cleaver (@anthonycleaver) May 8, 2021

Seems to play the KP reverse sweep quite well,although it’s difficult to tell from his stance if he is left or right handed (trunked?) — James hawke (@Jameshawke3) May 8, 2021

Can play spin better than lot of english players — Yogendra mehra (@MehraMs95) May 8, 2021

Too be honest he’s offered up two catches there so the fielders need to make more of an effort — Si Smith (@sjslfcforever) May 8, 2021

Amazing.Elephant swinging the stick right at the time when the ball is about to hit it.Amazing stuff their..He's got his timing right — Tejas Bhide 🇮🇳 (@TejasBhide) May 8, 2021

Can’t seem to keep it on the ground. Needs to move one of its front feet to the pitch of the ball. — Ian Morrison (@kelvedonkiwi) May 8, 2021

Michael Vaughan backed the BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021

Known for his outspoken views, Michael Vaughan supported the BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

“Seems like a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL... Now, cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option... Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to their families #IPL2021.”

Michael Vaughan, however, had earlier criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) for sending their players to play in India despite the worsening COVID situation. He pointed out that they hadn’t respected their commitment to South Africa.

England cut short their tour of South Africa last December, citing the lack of safety in the bio-bubble. CA, on the other hand, canceled their Test tour of South Africa earlier this year, over growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Vaughan tweeted about the situation:

"I do find it tough to think back to how England and Aussie pulled out of games in SA, yet both countries players are allowed to play in India! #IPL2021.”