“Could be a sad end to a glorious career” - Dinesh Karthik reckons struggling Shikhar Dhawan might be dropped for ODIs vs Sri Lanka

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that there is a decent chance of Shikhar Dhawan being dropped for the one-dayers against Sri Lanka at home in the wake of his recent struggles. According to DK, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have moved ahead of Dhawan in the pecking order for the ODIs.

Dhawan, who turned 37 earlier this month, has been dismissed for single-figure scores in four of his last five one-day knocks. On the other hand, Kishan, who got a chance to open in the final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, smashed 210 in 131 balls.

Kishan got the opportunity only because captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable due to injury. He grabbed his chance with both hands, breaking the record for the fastest men’s ODI double hundred.

Team India’s next one-day series will be against Sri Lanka at home in January 2023. While backing both Gill and Kishan to be picked, Karthik admitted that things are looking rather gloomy for Dhawan. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he commented:

“For Sri Lanka series, where does Dhawan stand? It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to leave out Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill has been doing so well. If Rohit Sharma is available, somebody has to miss out. It could well be him (Dhawan). That could be a sad end to a glorious career. But some questions to answer for the new selectors.”

Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs in India in January next year. While the three T20Is will be played from January 3 to 7, the one-dayers will be held from January 10 to 15.

“If Gill had been part of the squad, he would have probably opened” - Dinesh Karthik

According to Karthik, the break given to Gill for the Bangladesh series also worked in Kishan’s favor. The right-hander has been preferred as opener over the keeper-batter in previous ODI assignments. While discussing India’s opening dilemma, the Tamil Nadu cricketer stated:

“Interestingly, if Shubman Gill had been part of the squad, he would have probably opened because he has been doing it for some time with aplomb. Ishan Kishan, given an opportunity, has taken it with both hands. This is going to put Shikhar Dhawan in a fix.”

Karthik also hailed Kishan for his candid post-innings admission that he could have reached 300 if he had batted on. Reflecting on the knock, he commented:

“It’s very nice to see someone coming out and being honest with the fact that, 'you know what, I could have got a 300 if I had batted, but it didn’t happen’. Also shows his hunger. He has been walking that thin line with a few of the keepers being part of it and hence not getting that opportunity. Now, he has pushed that door and said, ‘I am ready. Are you going to look at me?'"

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

Kishan smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes in his knock as India posted 409/8. The bowlers then held Bangladesh to 182 as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 227-run win in the dead rubber.

