“Could’ve been better” – Former India cricketer unhappy with hosts fielding as England extend 126-run lead in Hyderabad Test

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha slammed India’s field placements as England scored over 200 runs during the last two sessions of Day 3 of the ongoing Test. Ojha said that the hosts' body language wasn't ideal and thus, they failed to create enough chances on the field in Hyderabad.

The comments came after Ollie Pope slammed an unbeaten 148 off 208 balls, including 17 boundaries in the third innings. He played some risky shots like reverse sweeps and scoop shots en route to his excellent knock.

Ojha told Cricbuzz:

“Field placement in and out could’ve been better. Above all, when the partnership was flourishing, the shoulders were dropped. This is the first time any team is challenging India at home. I don’t think anyone has done that before. So, you had to show better body language."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"I think it was hot and was a tough day, but everybody was waiting for the wicket to fall or the situation to pass. It doesn’t happen like that in Test cricket. You had bia g example in front of you, Ollie Pope - He created that situation. You needed that inspiration.”

Ojha further added that India didn’t have a plan B to control the flow of runs as Pope stitched partnerships. His innings helped steer England's innings at a run rate of three and four in the last two sessions. Ojha said:

“Bazball hasn’t put the doubts for India, but there was no plan B. The way Ollie Pope tried reverse sweeps, the way he was playing scoop shots, I think they needed a plan B, the bowler who would’ve controlled the game.

He continued:

"Plan B helps you stop the run flow, you’ve control over the game. In Test cricket, it’s said that you won’t get wickets all the time but you can’t lose control with the ball. The run rate was 3.07 (83/4 in 27) in the second innings and then it was 4.11 (144/1 in 35) in the last session.”

For the unversed, Axar Patel dropped Pope on 110 off Ravindra Jadeja during the third and final session on Day 3.

“The bowlers looked desperate” – Pargyan Ojha says Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja looked off-color in 3rd session vs England

Pragyan Oja further pointed out that the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja looked desperate with the ball. Ashwin bowled several full-tosses and Jadeja ended up bowling no-balls in their attempt to bowl out England. The former left-arm spinner from Hyderabad said:

“There was no patience, it looked like the bowlers looked desperate. I’ll give you one big example, Ravindra Jadeja bowled six no-balls. When you miss the run-up, it’s when you’re thinking about doing more than focusing on the rhythm. You miss the normal routine.

Ojha continued:

"Similarly, Ashwin changed his length a lot, there were a lot of full-tosses, three or four. We saw short deliveries. These things happen when you try a lot. India were trying to run too fast.”

Jadeja leaked 101 runs in his 26 overs, with a solitary wicket, while Ashwin finished with 2/93 (21).

At stumps on Day 3, England were 316/6, leading by 126 runs, with Pope and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.

