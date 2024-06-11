"Could've gone 2 more meters further and we'd have had a different conversation" - Aiden Markram on his match-winning catch to dismiss Mahmudullah  

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram spoke about his crucial catch at long-on off the penultimate ball of the match to dismiss Mahmudullah in the narrow four-run win over Bangladesh in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Proteas recorded their third successive win at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10.

Markram had a crucial role to play in the second innings as he had just 114 runs to defend. He did not fare well with the bat, scoring only four runs off eight deliveries, before being castled by Taskin Ahmed. However, the skipper was at his best on the field, taking four catches, including the crucial one to dismiss Mahmuddulah.

South Africa had clawed their way back into the contest following the dismissal of the well-settled Towhid Hridoy in the 18th over. After the pacers completed their quota of overs, the task of defending 11 runs off the final over was entrusted to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

With six runs needed off two, Maharaj dished out a tempting full toss which Mahmudullah tried to heave straight over for the bowler's head for a six. Markram, running to his left from long-on, took an excellent catch under pressure, right on the edge of the boundary line.

"You're always pretty nervous in the final over in a game like that. It was always on a knife's edge, it can make you mentally tired. Sometimes you get on the right side, sometimes not, but it's very entertaining," Markram said during the post-match presentation.

"19.5 could've gone anywhere, could've gone two more meters further and we'd have had a different conversation. Like I mentioned, a few things went our way today, very fortunate on that to get on the right side," Markram added.

Taskin Ahmed could not strike a six off the final ball despite another full toss, as South Africa escaped from an upset yet again.

"We wanted to drag it to the end where anything could happen in the last over" - Aiden Markram

South Africa were put to the test in a tricky run chase against the Netherlands recently following a batting collapse.

The Proteas' top order crumbled against the Bangladeshi pacers as well as they were reduced to 23-4 in the fifth over itself. The middle order and the bowling unit bailed the side out once again, giving them six points after three matches in Group D.

"Depending on the situation, you want to drag the game as long as you can, so you use quicks to attack. Today was one of those days where the seamers were bowling well, we wanted to drag it to the end where anything could happen in the last over," Markram said.

South Africa will play their final group-stage encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St.Vincent on Saturday, June 15.

