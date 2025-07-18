"Could've made a difference in the previous Tests" - Former keeper suggests interesting changes to India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer believes left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the 11 for the fourth England Test at Manchester, starting July 23. Despite dominating several sessions of the first three Tests, India are in a 1-2 hole after their heartbreaking 22-run defeat at Lord's.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has warmed the benches in all three Tests, with the Indian think tank preferring batting depth over four specialist bowlers. The 30-year-old boasts impressive Test numbers with 56 wickets in 13 outings at an average of 22.16.

However, he has been relegated to the sidelines all too often since his Test debut in 2017, with his last red-ball appearance coming in the home series against New Zealand last year.

Talking about the changes in the Indian XI for the fourth England Test, Engineer told Revsportz:

"I’d bring in Kuldeep in place of an all-rounder like Nitish Reddy. Kuldeep could’ve made a difference in the previous Tests, where the conditions supported spin. Old Trafford also takes spin, and he could relieve pressure off Bumrah and Siraj. He’s a genuine spinner—a wrist spinner who turns the ball. Jadeja and Washington Sundar are more holding bowlers. Washington has done well—he’s a handy batsman and a great fielder, so I’d keep him."

He added:

"I would say pick the right team. That’s key. If Plan A hasn’t worked, go with Plan B. Bring in Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep. Bumrah must play. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll change history at Old Trafford. You never know—losing the toss might even be a blessing in disguise."

Nitish Kumar Reddy has played in the last two Tests after missing the series opener at Leeds. However, his returns have been underwhelming, with only 45 runs in four innings and three wickets with the ball.

"If he’s fit, he must play" - Farokh Engineer on ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Farokh Engineer urged ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to play in the fourth Test at Manchester with the series on the line. The 31-year-old was to play in only three out of the five Tests as per his workload management plans.

Bumrah has already played two Tests in the series, raising questions about his resting in one of the final two games.

"No, if he’s fit, he must play. He’s the best fast bowler in the world today and incredibly loyal to India. We have enough rest days between Tests. He can be managed—bowl short spells, use the dressing room facilities, get massages, and come back. But he must play, especially with the series at stake," said Engineer (via the aforementioned source).

Bumrah has been at his usual best with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 21, including two 5-wicket hauls.

