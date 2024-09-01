County Championship Division One 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kent vs Warwickshire, Match 55

A total of five matches were played in Round 11 of the County Championship Division One 2024 on Sunday, September 1. Warwickshire, Somerset, Hampshire, and Worcestershire won their respective games.

Surrey are still leading the County Championship Division One 2024 points table with seven wins and 193 points. Meanwhile, Somerset, Essex, and Hampshire retained their next three spots with four wins from 11 games each. Worcestershire (134) moved from sixth to fifth following a 43-run victory over Essex in the previous game while Durham slipped to sixth with 130 points.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire are holding the seventh and eighth spots, respectively with seven losses in 11 games. Lancashire and Kent hold the bottom two spots with 106 and 72 points each.

Warwickshire, Somerset, Hampshire, and Worcestershire triumphed in Round 11

Essex and locked horns in the first game of the day against Worcestershire. Essex posted a 404/10 after Worcestershire were bowled out to 266/10. Michael Pepper (122*) and Brett D'Oliveira (68) top-scored respectively for their sides. Jamie Porter took a five-for and Simon Harmer picked up three wickets for Essex while Amar Virdi and Ethan Brookes claimed three wickets apiece.

In the second half, half-centuries from Adam Hose (64), Jake Libby (68), and Brett D’Oliveira’s 51 had given a 183-run lead for Worcestershire. However, Essex were bowled out to 140/10 in 46.3 overs thanks to Logan van Beek’s four-wicket haul and two wickets each from Tom Taylor and Amar Virdi.

In the following game, Hampshire posted were bundled out to 389 in the first innings with Liam Dawson (104*) and Fletcha Middleton (109) scoring a century each. Lancashire failed to achieve the target in both innings, falling short by 37 runs. Dawson secured five wickets each for Hampshire in both innings and John Turner took four. Meanwhile, Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells scored a fifty for Lancashire.

In the third game, with Rory Burns (161), Sai Sudharsan (105), Ryan Patel (77), and Will Jacks (59), Surrey racked up 525/10 in the first half. Farhan Ahmed bagged seven wickets for Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire were bowled out to 405/10 despite Freddie McCann scoring 154 and half centuries from Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, and Kyle Verreynne each. However, Surrey declared at 177/9 in 53 overs but couldn't bundle out Nottinghamshire, resulting in a draw.

Somerset secured a commanding 293-run victory over Durham. Somerset scored 492 in their first innings, with Tom Abell (124) and James Rew (103) leading the way. In response, Durham managed 336, with Brydon Carse scoring an unbeaten 104 while Jack Leach took 5/124.

Somerset declared their second innings at 263 for five, setting a challenging target. Durham was then bowled out for 126, with Leach dominating again with 7/50.

Warwickshire defeated Kent by an innings and 21 runs. Warwickshire posted 420 in their first innings, with Will Rhodes scoring a double century (201) and Ed Barnard contributing 65. Kent struggled in reply, managing just 156, with Ben Compton top-scoring with 70.

Following on, Kent scored 243 in their second innings, with Daniel Bell-Drummond (78) and Joey Evison (65) offering some resistance. However, Oliver Hannon-Dalby’s 6-43 ensured Warwickshire's comprehensive victory.

