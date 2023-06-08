Create

"County ka Bradman" - Cheteshwar Pujara gets brutally trolled for getting out cheaply in WTC 2023 final vs Australia

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 08, 2023 22:34 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 14. (Pics: Disney+Hotstar/Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 14. (Pics: Disney+Hotstar/Twitter)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara endured a batting failure against Australia on Day 2 of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval on Thursday, June 8.

While Pujara has been one of India's top performers in red-ball cricket over the last few years, he couldn't get going in the summit clash. The right-handed batter contributed just 14 runs before falling to Cameron Green in the first innings.

He perished while trying to leave one outside the off stump. However, it proved to be a misjudgement, as the ball ended up crashing onto the stumps.

Following the dismissal, a number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Pujara's performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Pujara for Pujara forCounty cricket wtc finals https://t.co/PJaBoPzIZf
@tuvter Temperament! Pujara's dismissal made it clear, even months of county cricket wont help if you don't have the temperament to play knockouts.
What's the point of making pujara play County cricket when he can't perform when it mattered#INDvAUS
For how long are we going to carry this dead weight Pujara in the test team? You had it right the first time when he was dropped! @BCCI #WTCFinal2023 #WTC23 #AUSvIND #Pujara
@AvengerReturns very disappointed with pujara... He had everything, practice time, played county in eng 😿
Pujara in Pujara in County WTC Final 2023 https://t.co/1AfrTevlCV
Pujara county ka Bradman #WTC23
Pujara Who Spent Months Playing County Cricket Has Made Sure That No One Criticises @IPL For India’s Top Order Failure !! #WTC2023 #WTCFinal2023
Pujara worst ever non performer. But he was always in playing 11. Even KL Rahul didn’t got this much opportunity. @cheteshwar1 needs to be dropped from test side permanently
Pujara can go back to plundering second tier English bowling. We'll pick him again because of his county record!
Yeh Pujara ko kis baat ka fatigue hua bhai 😂😅🙏 woh toh IPL khela bhi nahi
After playing 2seasons of County cricket, scored more than 10 centuries here is Mr. Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 bowled out by a part time medium pacer on national Duty.What to expect from others who r playing IPL last two months. Time to rebuild Indian Test Team #BCCI #INDvAUS https://t.co/Cmaij6pCG8
What's the benefit of 3 months of county cricket Pujara? #WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/3bnB6FNuzQ
@Kaalateetham Pujara should have been sacked 3 years ago, but is still playing. No excuse for a top 3 batsman with 100 tests to get out by shouldering the ball.Hype does not make you win test.Most are good only for T20 & should play it full time.We need a good test team @BCCI
*Pujara in England*Playing for county Playing for country https://t.co/HhBiJQXH4B

Notably, Pujara had shown tremendous form in the County Championship (Division Two) in England prior to the WTC 2023 final. The 35-year-old mustered 545 runs in eight innings at an average of 68.12.

He was expected to score big in the all-important fixture, given that he had been playing in similar conditions for the past few months.

WTC 2023 final: India's top order fails to impress

The onus was on the Indian batters to help the side power their way back into the contest after Australia posted a mammoth 469-run total in the first innings.

However, India's top-order batters failed to deliver. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart. The opening batter fell to his opposite number, Pat Cummins, in the sixth over of the innings.

While Sharma scored just 15 runs, his partner Shubman Gill couldn't translate his red-hot IPL form into Test cricket. The talented youngster managed 13 runs before being dismissed by Scott Boland.

Virat Kohli also wasn't able to score substantially, getting out to Mitchell Starc for 14. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja stitched an important 71-run stand to keep India alive in the contest. At the end of Day 2, India are at 151/5 and still trail by 318 runs.

Australia seem to be in a commanding position and India are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround at this juncture.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
