CPL 2021: Andre Russell smashes the fastest  half-century in tournament history against Saint Lucia Kings

Destructive Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Andre Russell smashed a 14-ball half-century in the third match of the CPL 2021 against the Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park, Basseterre, in St Kitts. His knock is now the fastest fifty in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Earlier, South African batsman JP Duminy held the record for fastest fifty in the CPL as he scored a half-century in 15 balls in the 2019 edition of the championship. Evin Lewis (17 balls), Sohail Tanvir (18 balls), and Kieron Pollard (18 balls) round off the top five batsmen on this list.

Fastest fifties in CPL history



14 balls - Russell, Today

15 balls - JP Duminy for Tridents v TKR, Sep 2019

17 balls - Evin Lewis for SKNP v JT, Sep 2019

18 balls - Sohail Tanvir for StLStars v Tridents, Jul 2014

18 balls - Pollard for StLStars v TKR, Aug 2018#CPL21 #JTvSTK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 27, 2021

Andre Russell's bludgeoning knock powers Jamaica Tallawahs to 255/5

Saint Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. Jamaica Tallawah's openers Walton (47 in 29 balls) and Kennar Lewis (48 in 21 balls), gave their team a great start by playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Middle-order batsmen Haider Ali (45) and Rovman Powell (38) also chipped in with useful contributions to build the innings on a good platform set by the openers.

The Jamaica Tallawahs were cruising along at one stage with 199/2 in 17 overs. At this juncture, Saint Lucia Kings pacer Obed McCoythey scalped three wickets in the space of four deliveries and reduced the batting side to 201/5.

The @JAMTallawahs have now made the second highest score in CPL history. The highest is 267/2 by TKR vs the Tallawahs in 2019. pic.twitter.com/oczlRsD8Q7 — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2021

Andre Russell (50 in 14 balls) then joined hands with Migael Pretorius (2 in 4 balls) to put on a masterclass of power hitting in the last two overs. Due to Russell's carnage, 32 runs came in the 19th over while the 22 runs came in the following six balls.

Russell's devastating innings helped the Jamaica Tallawahs reach the second-highest total in CPL history, 255/5. The highest total in the CPL is 267/2 was scored by the Trinbago Knight Riders against the Tallawahs in 2019.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar