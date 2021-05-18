Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders release Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert ahead of CPL 2021

Defending CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders have released four players ahead of the new season. The team have let go of veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, Kiwi wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed and Trinidadian wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo.

The Trinbago Knight Riders announced the signing of Denesh Ramdin on April 30. TKR traded their veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and signed Ramdin in the player transfer.

Last year, the Trinbago Knight Riders had a dream season as they won all of their matches and lifted the trophy. Interestingly, the franchise has still decided to release a few players. Here is the list of players retained and released by the Knight Riders ahead of CPL 2021.

Players Retained by Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.

Players Released by Trinbago Knight Riders: Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert, Fawad Ahmed, Amir Jangoo.

Fawad Ahmed played a pivotal role in Trinbago Knight Riders' championship win last year

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed was the leading wicket-taker for the Trinbago Knight Riders in last year's edition of the Caribbean Premier League. He picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.55.

Although Ahmed bowled well for the Knight Riders, the franchise have released him ahead of CPL 2021.

Fawad Ahmed's best figures in CPL 2020 were 4/21.

Meanwhile, Amir Jangoo and Tim Seifert failed to make a mark in CPL 2020. Jangoo scored 25 runs in two matches while Seifert managed 133 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of less than 110.

The Knight Riders secured the services of Denesh Ramdin in the player transfer, so releasing Seifert and Jangoo seems like a good call.