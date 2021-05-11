Guyana Amazon Warriors retain 11 players; release captain Chris Green

Five-time runner-up Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 11 players ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft. The franchise has released big names such as captain Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford ahead of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost to St. Lucia Zouks in the second semi-final match of CPL 2020.

Under Chris Green's leadership, the Warriors had won six of their league games to finish in second position. They faced third-placed St. Lucia Zouks in the semis, but were crushed by 10 wickets.

Here's a look at the list of players retained and released by the Guyana Amazon Warriors before the CPL 2021 Draft.

Players retained: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble.

Players released: Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Kissoondath Magram, Sherfane Rutherford and Jasdeep Singh.

Chris Green was one of the top performers for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020

Chris Green picked up nine wickets in 11 matches for the Guyana Amazon Warriors last year

While Sherfane Rutherford and Ross Taylor could not perform up to the mark in CPL 2020, Chris Green was one of the team's top bowlers. The skipper scalped nine wickets in 11 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.68.

Keemo Paul also did a decent job in the bowling unit. He picked up nine wickets in nine innings, with his best figures being 4/19.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors signed Paul in 2017 and retained him ahead of every season, but have now ended their association with him.

It will be interesting to see which player takes over the reins of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team in CPL 2021.