St. Lucia Zouks retain seven players for CPL 2021; release Mohammad Nabi

Despite finishing CPL 2020 as runners-up, the St. Lucia Zouks have released most of their players before the 2021 season. The biggest name absent from their CPL 2021 retentions is Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Along with Nabi, the franchise released other big international names such as Najibullah Zadran and Scott Kuggeleijn. The Zouks team management has retained just seven players, including the likes of Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams.

The St. Lucia Zouks will also play without their skipper Daren Sammy in CPL 2021. The Caribbean all-rounder has confirmed he will no longer participate in the CPL as a player. Courtesy of his immense contributions to the franchise, the St. Lucia Zouks have assigned Sammy the role of Cricket Consultant and Brand Ambassador.

Here is the full list of players retained and released by the St. Lucia Zouks ahead of CPL 2021.

Players Retained by St. Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.

Players Released by St. Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan.

The St. Lucia Zouks have ten spots vacant in their CPL 2021 squad before this season's draft.

Mohammad Nabi was the most successful spin bowler for the St. Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020

Mohammad Nabi has done well for Afghanistan in white-ball cricket

Mohammad Nabi was one of the best performers for the Zouks in the previous CPL season. The Afghan skipper scored 182 runs, in addition to claiming 12 wickets in as many matches.

His compatriot Najibullah Zadran was the team's second-highest run-scorer, with 224 runs in 11 innings. Surprisingly, the Zouks team management has let go of both the Afghan stars. It will be interesting to see which players St. Lucia sign in the upcoming draft.