CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings match

The Barbados Royals clashed with the Saint Lucia Kings in the 28th match of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Jason Holder-led Barbados Royals won the encounter comprehensively by eight wickets on Sunday.

The Barbados Royals were already out of contention for a knock-out berth going into this game. Coming into the contest, Saint Lucia Kings had to bat first in the contest after losing the coin toss.

Faf du Plessis missed this game due to an injury issue. Stand-in skipper Andre Fletcher (31) and Cornwall (41 in 26 balls) gave the team a solid start. Roston Chase (56), David Wiese (23) chipped in with crucial runs in the middle-order to build the innings on a good platform provided by the openers to take the side to 190/6.

In response, the Barbados Royals batsman played freely without any pressure even though the target was high. Kyle Mayers (81* in 62 balls) and Glenn Phillips (80* in 39 balls) played aggressive unbeaten knocks to ensure an easy passage to Barbados Royals towards the required target. They reached 191/2 in 18.5 overs to finish their campaign in the CPL 2021 on a high note with a victory.

Due to his match-winning 56-run knock in the first innings against the Barbados Royals in match 28, Roston Chase is now the leading run-scorer in the CPL 2021. Courtesy of his match-winning 80 in the chase, Glenn Phillips moved up to fifth position on the list.

Ravi Rampaul remains in the top position with 17 wickets from eight games. Barbados Royals pacer Mohammad Amir did not play this game, so he remains in seventh position with 11 wickets from seven games in the CPL 2021.

