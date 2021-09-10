CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders match

The Barbados Royals clashed with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 23rd match of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders won the encounter convincingly by six wickets on Thursday.

The Barbados Royals had to bat first in the contest after losing the coin toss. Opener Kyle Mayers (24 in 12 balls) gave his side a quick-fire start but perished soon after. The Barbados Royals' innings never took off from that stage as none of the other batters contributed substantially.

Azam Khan and Joshua Bishop scored 17 apiece, which was the next best score after Mayers' knock. This meant they could only reach 93/9 after 20 overs. Khary Pierre (3/16), Sunil Narine (2/30), and Akeal Hosein (2/13) were the picks among the bowlers for the Knight Riders.

In response, the Trinbago Knight Riders looked in a spot of bother after the openers perished cheaply. Middle-order batsman Colin Munro (41* in 47 balls) played a sedate but responsible innings to take his side home without any hiccups in the small chase.

Eventually, the Trinbago Knight Riders reached 99/4 in 16.5 overs and emerged victorious in the contest by six wickets. Mohammad Amir (3/19) bowled a brilliant spell, but it went in vain.

CPL 2021 points table after Match 23

With a win in this match, the Trinbago Knight Riders have moved to the top position in the points table.

Top 10 run-scorers in CPL 2021.

Due to his match-winning 41-run knock in this contest, Colin Munro has climbed up to the eighth position in the top run-getters list of CPL 2021.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Ravi Rampaul remains in the top position. Courtesy of his two-wicket spell, Akeal Hosein has moved up to the fourth position on the top wicket-takers list.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar