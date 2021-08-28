CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Barbados vs Trinbago match

Following defeats in their respective opening matches, the Barbados Royals and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders met in the fourth match of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Jason Holder won the toss for the Barbados Royals and elected to bat first.

After a sluggish powerplay, wickets started to tumble for the batting side in the middle-overs. Azam Khan provided respite with an eye-catching innings, but it was not enough to pull the Royals out of trouble. They could only muster 122 on the board with Isuru Udana picking up a stellar five-wicket haul.

The Trinbago Knight Riders were 18-3 at one stage following a splendid opening spell by Mohammad Amir. Following the departure of the fourth wicket, the chase was at a precarious stage, but skipper Kieron Pollard led from the front. He shared a match-winning stand with Denesh Ramdin to steer the team home and open their account in the points table.

CPL 2021 Points Table

CPL 2021 most runs scored

Barbados Royals' Shai Hope grabs the number one spot in the run charts after adding to his 44-run tally from the first match. After recording the highest score of the tournament so far, Kieron Pollard jumps up to claim the number two spot.

Young Azam Khan continues to impress and is not far behind off the top in the number three spot. Tim David remains the only player from outside the Royals and Knight Riders to be in the top five of the list.

CPL 2021 Most Wickets

Recently bidding adieu to International cricket, Isuru Udana stormed to the top of the wickets table with a sensational five-wicket haul. His figures of 5-21 were the best bowling performance by far in the tournament and took his tally to 6 wickets having claimed 1 wicket in the first match.

Migael Pretorious' four-wicket haul yesterday kept him in the running for the top spot. Barbados Royals pace duo Oshane Thomas and Mohammad Amir are third and fourth respectively with three scalps to their name.

Edited by Diptanil Roy