CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings match

The Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings faced off in the third match of CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Rovman Powell-led Jamaica Tallawah's side picked up a one-sided victory in the contest as they won the match by a massive margin of 120 runs. Courtesy of this tremendous triumph, the Jamaica side opened their account on the points table by bagging two points.

Saint Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The Jamaica Tallawahs batsman produced a combined effort to provide a solid platform for the finishers. Andre Russell provided the finishing touches to the innings at the end by blazing off to 50 in just 14 balls. Russell's exploits took his side to a mammoth score of 255/5 in 20 overs. It is the fastest fifty in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Saint Lucia Kings were never in the game after that point. Their batsman struggled to keep up with the scoring rate as the pressure of a massive target hovered around their minds. The Saint Lucia Kings eventually got bundled out for 135 in 17.3 overs.

CPL 2021 points table after match 3

Top run-scorers in CPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore's latest recruit Tim David (56 in 28balls), tried his best in the chase but the target was just out of reach. Due to his 56-run knock, Tim David has overtaken Hetmyer and now has the most runs in the CPL 2021 after match 3.

Five Jamaica Tallawahs batsmen Russell, Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, and Rovman Powell have stormed into the top 10 run-getters of the CPL 2021 with good performances against the Saint Lucia Kings.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Courtesy of his bowling performance of 4-0-32-4 against Saint Lucia Kings in match 3 of the CPL CPL 2021, Migael Pretorius is now the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021. His teammate Imran Khan(3/7) has waltzed into the list and currently occupies second position due to an impressive spell on Friday.

Saint Lucia Kings bowler Obed McCoy also entered the Top 10 after the game. The left-arm pacer is currently in fifth position as he picked up three wickets in match 3.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar