CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots match

The Jamaica Tallawahs clashed with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 21st match of the CPL 2021 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Rovman Powell-led Tallawahs won the encounter by a 22-run margin on Wednesday.

Jamaica Tallawahs had to bat first in the contest after losing the toss. Shamarh Brooks (43), Rovman Powell (37), and Andre Russell (28) played decently and took their side to 169/8 after 20 overs. Other batsmen also chipped in with small contributions to get their team to an adequate first innings total.

Dominic Drakes (2/40), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2/20), and Fawad Ahmed (2/14) picked up two wickets apiece in the first innings.

In response, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots could only score 147/8 in their 20 overs. As a result, they lost the match by 22 runs. Opener Devon Thomas (35) was the team's highest scorer. Migael Pretorius (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for the Jamaica side.

Regular skipper Dwayne Bravo missed the encounter. So Chris Gayle took responsibility and led table-toppers St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this game. Gayle failed with the bat in this game. He scored only 12 runs in the chase after facing ten deliveries.

Even though he scored only five runs in this match, Evin Lewis is now the highest run-scorer in the CPL 2021. Devon Thomas's 35-run knock helped him climb to the fourth position in the top run-getters list. Their teammate Sherfane Rutherford occupies the third spot.

Ravi Rampaul continues his reign at the top of the list as he is the leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2021 so far. Courtesy of his three-wicket spell in match 21, Migael Pretorius moved up the charts and now occupies the second spot behind Rampaul.

