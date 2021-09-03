CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after SNK Patriots vs Barbados match 

The 14th match of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw table toppers St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on the bottom-placed Barbados Royals at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Dwayne Bravo led-St.Kitts and Patriots managed to win their fifth straight game following a thrilling last ball finish.

After being put into bat, the Barbados Royals posted 160-8 on the board. Smit Patel top scored with 54 runs while skipper Dwayne Bravo shone with the ball after picking up a four-fer.

Despite a solid start and subsequent foundation, the Patriots' chase was derailed by a quick flurry of wickets. All hope was lost following the dismissal of Bravo. However, the side stitched together an improbable heist that concluded with Sheldon Cottrell slamming a last ball six off Ashley Nurse to keep their invincible run going.

A remarkable night at Warner Park. A last ball six from @SaluteCotterell gives the Patriots five wins in five! #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #SKNPvBR pic.twitter.com/K99yxtLuk6 — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 3, 2021

CPL 2021 Points Table

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are now six points ahead at the top of the table. Barbados Royals became the first team to record four defeats in this edition and as a result, are placed in sixth spot.

CPL 2021 Most Runs

Leading run-scorer of the tournament and in-form Sherfane Rutherford could only add a solitary run to his tally, but he still maintains the lead at the top of the table for now. Evin Lewis was able to make his way into third position after a 19-run knock in their victory. Azam Khan and Glenn Phillips occupy spots near the end of the table to represent the struggling Barbados unit.

CPL 2021 Most Wickets

With figures of 4-26, Dwayne Bravo marks his entry into the wickets chart and is placed in fourth spot. DC Drakes had a chance of going higher in the table, but ended wicket-less during the recent clash against the Barbados Royals. Mohammad Amir marked the sole bowler among the Royals bowling attack to feature on the list, but he did not feature in the 14th match of the 2021 CPL.

