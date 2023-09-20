CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Eliminator

Saint Lucia Kings faced off against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, September 20, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After being asked to bat first, the Saint Lucia Kings got off to a sluggish start, accumulating only 30 runs in the powerplay while losing two wickets in the process. Their struggles persisted as they were reduced to 59/4 at the end of 11 overs. Roston Chase, the Kings' lone warrior, scored 40 off 36 balls, but could only guide the team to 125/9 at the end of 20 overs.

Mohammad Amir started the proceedings with the ball for the Tallawahs, but pulled his hamstring after bowling only three deliveries. However, the remaining bowlers stepped up admirably, bowling 58 dot deliveries in the innings. Fabian Allen stood out as the standout performer, securing four wickets while conceding just 25 runs in his four-over spell.

The Jamaica Tallawahs began their chase well, as Brandon King and Alex Hales formed a 43-run opening partnership. Despite losing two quick wickets in the fifth over, they accumulated 63 runs by the end of the powerplay. Raymon Reifer, with a 30-run knock off 32 balls, played a crucial role in guiding the Tallawahs to the target in 17.2 overs.

Here's a quick glance at how the international stars fared in today’s game:

Johnson Charles (SLK)

The wicketkeeper-batter opened the innings for the Kings and could only make 13 runs off 14 deliveries. He finished as the leading run-scorer for the Kings this season, scoring 238 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 124.6.

Colin Munro (SLK)

Munro scored only one run off five deliveries in this match, and this was the second time he was dismissed for a single-digit score this season. He scored 175 runs in six innings this season at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 120.68.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SLK)

The 31-year-old Sri Lankan batter made 14 runs at a strike rate of 100 and hit one four and one six. Rajapaksa made his CPL debut this season and finished with 137 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 138.38, including one half-century.

Roston Chase (SLK)

Chase was the only batter who could make more than 20 runs for the Kings in this match. He scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries and was really economical with the ball. He couldn’t pick a wicket but gave away just 14 runs in four overs.

Alzarri Joseph (SLK)

Joseph opened the bowling for the Kings, along with Peter Hatzoglou. He gave away 28 runs in three overs and failed to take a wicket. Joseph couldn’t do much with the bat as well and was dismissed for a duck.

Sikandar Raza (SLK)

The Kings' skipper made 19 runs off 12 deliveries and failed to pick a wicket with the ball in his two overs. Raza had a great outing this season, both with bat and ball. He scored 141 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 134.28 and took seven wickets as well.

Khary Pierre (SLK)

Pierre had a decent outing with both bat and ball in this match. He made 13 runs off eight deliveries and picked one wicket for 26 runs in 2.2 overs. He picked nine wickets in six innings this season at an average of 14.77.

Peter Hatzoglou (SLK)

The 24-year-old Australian spinner failed to pick a wicket in this match and gave away 18 runs in two overs. He had a disappointing campaign this season, as he managed to pick up just three wickets in seven games.

Mohammad Amir (JT)

Amir pulled his hamstring and got injured after bowling just three deliveries in this game. He has taken 15 wickets in nine games this season at an average of 12.8, an economy of 6.62, and a strike rate of 11.6.

Raymon Reifer (JT)

Reifer played a crucial role with the bat for the Tallawahs, making 30 runs off 32 deliveries and helped the team cross the line. With the ball, Reifer failed to pick a wicket and gave away nine runs in 2.3 overs.

Imad Wasim (JT)

He gave away 25 runs in four overs and picked the important wicket of Colin Munro. He contributed 15 runs off 26 deliveries and added 42 runs for the fifth wicket along with Reifer.

Chris Green (JT)

Green picked up two wickets for 19 runs in four overs, including the wickets of Johnson Charles and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Tallawahs this season and has picked 15 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16.73.

Fabian Allen (JT)

Allen was the most successful bowler for the Tallawahs in this game. He picked up four wickets for 25 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award. He bowled 11 dot balls in this match.

Brandon King (JT)

Skipper King scored 30 runs off 19 deliveries in this match and provided a solid start to the team. He is the leading run-scorer for the Tallawahs with 283 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 149.73.

Alex Hales (JT)

Hales scored 24 runs off 17 deliveries in this match and provided a quick start to the Tallawahs. Hales has made 202 runs in six innings this season at a strike rate of 151.87.

Steven Taylor (JT)

Taylor was dismissed for a golden duck in this game. He played only two games this season and could make only 14 runs.

Shamrah Brooks (JT)

He faced seven deliveries and could make only six runs in this game. He has played ten games this season, scoring 185 runs at an average of 20.55 and a strike rate of 131.2.