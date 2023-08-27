CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, Match 10?

The 10th fixture of the CPL 2023 kicked off between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals on August 27. The game turned out to be a high-scoring contest packed with scintillating power-hitting. Barbados Royals were pretty much in control for the most part of the first innings but a late blitzkrieg from Corbin Bosch (38 off 12) ensured a strong finish for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

While chasing a stiff target of 198, the Royals teed off with Rakheem and Mayers notching up brilliant scores of 38 (15) and 31 (17) in no time. Although their scoring rate dipped fractionally during the middle overs, Rovamn Powell’s brutal innings of 67 (29) floored the Patriots by six wickets.

As this fixture officially comes to an end, let’s take a quick glance to find out how they fared in today’s game.

Andre Fletcher (STKNP)

Andre Fletcher played a useful innings at the top of the order which added a lot of impetus to the Patriot’s innings. He emerged as the highest run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and scored a decent knock of 51 (38) which involved five fours and three sixes. He was dismissed during the 13th over of the first innings by Qais Ahmed who trapped him right in front of the stumps.

Evin Lewis (STKNP)

Evin Lewis could only muster 8 off just 7 and could not get going with the bat. He was the first Patriots’ wicket to fall. He managed to smash just one six in the innings before getting dismissed by Cornwall during the 5th over of the first innings.

Joshua Da Silva (STKNP)

Joshua couldn't get going with the bat either as he managed to score just 5 off 7 balls. He was found short of his crease during the penultimate ball of the powerplay as an accurate through from Justin Greaves in deep-cover point got rid of him.

Sherfane Rutherford (STKNP)

Rutherford displayed some positive inter with the bat and scored a valiant 28 (20) which comprised a four and two sixes. His stay came to an end during the 12th over of the match when Nyeem Young dismissed him off a simple caught and bowled chance. He bowled one solitary over in the second innings and conceded 17 runs.

Ambati Rayudu (STKNP)

Ambati Rayudu scored at a very subdued rate. His 15 (13) came at a lackluster strike rate of 115 which involved a six and a four. Nyeem Young was once again the man who dismissed him during the 18th over when Rayudu was looking to go big.

Dominic Drakes (STKNP)

Drakes played a lovely cameo with the bat and supported Corbin Bosch at the fag end of the innings to ensure a strong finish for the Patriots. He scored an unbeaten 20* (14) which comprised a four and a six. However, he was taken to the cleaners with the ball as Rovman Powell unleashed his wrath on him. He finished with figures of 2/37 in his 3 overs spell going at more than 12 RPO.

Oshane Thomas (STKNP)

Thomas did not get a chance to bat. But in terms of his bowling, he was smocked to all parts of the ground. In 3.3 overs he was severely punished as he conceded 48 runs without picking up a wicket. In his entire spell, the tall Jamaican quick conceded five fours, three sixes, and a wide.

Rahkeem Cornwall (BR)

Cornwall bowled just 2 overs in the first innings which cost him 23 runs. He did manage to pick up a key wicket of Evin Lewis in his short-lived spell. During the second innings, the Caribbean giant made an explosive start with the bat and was punishing the bowlers right from the get-go. He scored a quickfire knock of 38 (15) which comprised three fours and four sixes.

His flamboyant stay at the crease drew to a close during the fourth over of the second innings as a well-disguised slower ball from Drakes got the better of him.

Kyle Mayers (BR)

Mayers bowled two overs in the first innings and was quite expensive with the ball as he gave away 23 runs without returning with a wicket. With the bat in hand, he made a sedated start in the beginning but gradually started to open up as Barbados Royals progressed further with their chase. He scored a well-compiled innings of 31 (17) before getting dismissed by Ashmead Nedd during the 7th over of the second innings.

Jason Holder (BR)

Jason Holder was very ordinary with the ball and erred on the higher side conceding at more than 10 RPO. He bowled 3.1 overs and conceded two fours and as many sixes while returning wicketless. And when it was his chase to bat, Holder scored a slow 24 (20) which featured two fours and a six. During the 1st ball of the 12th over, Holder miscues a length ball straight up in the air handing a simple caught and bowled chance to Corbin Bosch.

Alick Athanaze (BR)

Alick Athanaze played a very painfully slow knock of 30 (28) which featured a four and two sixes. He made multiple attempts to go for the big hits but only succeeded in pulling off a few shots. Dominic Drakes was the man who brought an end to his stay at the crease dismissing him during the last ball of the 17th over.

Rovman Powell (BR)

The Barbados skipper was the man who stole the show with his brutal form of hitting. He came into bat when the required run rate was soaring. But that didn’t bother him much as he launched himself and smashed an unbeaten 67 (29) which featured five fours and as many sixes. His extraordinary strokeplay helped the Royals comfortably get over the line with 9 balls to spare.

Justin Greaves (BR)

Roelof van der Merwe (BR)

The former South African all-rounder did not get a chance to bat. However, he did manage to bowl just one over which cost him 9 runs and yielded no wicket.

Qais Ahmad (BR)

The Afghani leg-spinner was adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational figures of 2/16 in his allotted four overs. He bowled 12 dots in his entire spell and did not concede a single boundary. His variations were immaculate and hard to score off which prevented the Patriots from accelerating during the middle overs.

Obed McCoy (BR)

McCoy had a decent outing with the ball amidst a high-scoring contest where he went for just 8 RPO. He bowled 4 overs which produced 32 runs and no wickets. His entire spell included 10 dots, five boundaries, and three wide extras.

