CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, Match 18?

The 18th fixture of the 2023 CPL edition kicked off between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals on September 4. It was a night that was thoroughly dominated by the Barbados Royals batters who launched sixes and fours to all parts thus making a mockery of a humongous total of 220.

Earlier in the day, St Kitts And Nevis Patriots made a positive start to their innings as their key opener Andre Fletcher raced to his fifty in just 30 balls. Will Smeed (66 off 36) and Sherfane Rutherford (65 off 27) turned on their beast mode and took the Royals bowling on.

They punished Carols Brathwaite brutally as he ended up conceding 66 runs in his allotted four overs. The Patriots did finish with a very strong target on the board and looked like the obvious favorites.

But our anticipation proved to be incorrect as Rahkeem Cornwall and Rovman Powell floored the Patriots Bowlers with their swashbuckling hitting. Cornwall notched up an unbelievable century of 102 off 48 which involved nine sixes. The Royals’ skipper Rovaman Powell played an entertaining cameo of 49 (26) to give the Royals a thumping victory with 11 balls to spare.

As this fixture officially comes to an end, let’s take a quick glance to find out how our international stars fared in today’s game.

Andre Fletcher (STKNP)

Fletcher provided an ideal start to the Patriots during the powerplay overs with his flawless power-hitting. He notched up an impressive score of 56 off 37 which featured seven fours and a six. He and Will Smeed put on a record 115-run stand for the first wicket to establish and set the tone for the Patriots for a massive total. Rakem Cornwall ended his flamboyant stay at the crease during the 12th over of the first innings.

Sherfane Rutherford (STKNP)

Rutherford played a ruthless knock of 65 (27) and lit up Kensington Oval with his incredible power-hitting capabilities. He scored an unbeaten 65 (27) at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 240 which featured five fours and as many sixes. He took on Brathwaite during the last over of the first innings scoring 20 runs off it.

George Linde (STKNP)

George did not get a chance to bat in the match but three overs which cost him a whopping 34 runs. He was brutally taken apart by Mayers and Cornwall and conceded a four and three sixes while returning wicketless.

Yannic Cariah (STKNP)

Cariah had a disastrous outing with the ball as he turned out to be the most expensive bowler from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His two overs cost him 35 runs as he ended up conceding five sixes mainly against Cornwall with no wickets to his name.

Dominic Drakes (STKNP)

Drakes picked up a wicket of Laurie Evans during the halfway stage of the second innings. But apart from that, his figures were also tarnished by the Royals’ batters. He went just a shade below 16 RPO and conceded three fours, two sixes, and six wides.

Oshane Thomas (STKNP)

Thomas turned out to be the most economical bowler for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots going at just around 8.5 RPO. He finished with figures of 0/34 and bowled 11 dots in his entire spell. However, he conceded two fours and sixes apiece and bowled two wides and a no-ball.

Rahkeem Cornwall (BR)

The night clearly belonged to Cornwall who powered his side to an emphatic victory. He did it with the ball early on when the chips were down finishing with impressive figures of 2/27. And when it was his turn to bat, Cornwall was merciless as he sent the ball out of the park on numerous occasions compelling the match officials to opt for multiple replacement balls.

He scored at an exuberant stroke rate of 212 and scored 102 (48) which featured just four boundaries and 12 massive sixes. He retired during the 19th over of the match as he was unable to carry on any further leaving his team in a very commanding position.

Kyle Mayers (BR)

Mayers was expensive with the ball first up as his two overs went for 23 runs. He finished wicketless and gave away four boundaries. He did make a bright start with the bat scoring 22 (13) before perishing to Corbin Bosch during the 4th over of the second innings.

Alick Athanaze (BR)

Alick Athanaze made a small unbeaten contribution of 13 (10) and was there till the end to hit the winning runs for the Royals.

Jason Holder (BR)

Jason Holder did not get a chance to bat but bowled a very expensive spell leaking runs at 11.75 RPO. He finished with no wickets to his name and conceded 7 fours and 1 six.

Rovman Powell (BR)

Rovamn Powell was right on top of his game today and played an explosive knock of 49* (26) and smashed five fours and three sixes. He stitched a crucial 68-run stand with Cornwall to ensure a powerful win for the Royals.

Roelof van der Merwe (BR)

Roelof did not get a chance to bat but bowled only two overs which cost him 20 runs. He too, finished with no wickets to his name and gave away three fours and a six in his entire spell.

Qais Ahmad (BR)

Qais was the most economical bowler for the Barbados Royals. In his allotted four overs, he conceded just 23 runs and gave away just a boundary while returning wicketless.

Carlos Brathwaite (BR)

Brathwaite was dispatched to all corners of the ground as he had a terrible outing with the ball. He became the most expensive bowler for the Royals going at just a shade under 17 RPO. In his allotted four overs, he conceded a whopping 66 runs and managed to pick up a solitary wicket of Corbin Bosch in the 20th over of the first innings.

Note: Regional (uncapped) players from West Indies have not been featured in the article