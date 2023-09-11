CPL 2023: How did international players perform in Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals to win by three runs on Sunday in the 23rd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Guyana Amazon Warriors scored 181 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. The team lost Gudakesh Motie early for just seven runs. After his departure, Shai Hope and Saim Ayub joined hands to add 98 runs for the second wicket.

Saim Ayub departed for 58, while Shai Hope made 50. Guyana Amazon Warriors reached 181 with the help of cameos from Shimron Hetmyer(24 off 16) and Keemo Paul(23 off 10). Carlos Brathwaite was the star with the ball for Barbados Royals with four wickets.

While chasing 181, Barbados Royals lost Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall inside the powerplay. Batting at three, Laurie Evans top-scored for the team with 44 runs from 27 deliveries.

Barbados Royals needed six runs from their final over. Gudakesh Motie, who bowled the final over, gave away just two runs and picked up two wickets as the Royals fell three runs short of the target.

Saim Ayub (GAW)

Saim Ayub was the player of the match for his match-winning half-century. The opener notched up 58 runs from 35 deliveries.

Gudakesh Motie (GAW)

Gudakesh Motie departed for seven runs while opening the batting for the team. Motie ended with two for 38 in his four overs.

Shai Hope (GAW)

Image Credit:- The Statesman

Shai Hope was one of the leading run-scorers in the match. He notched up 50 runs from 40 deliveries with four sixes to his name.

Azam Khan (GAW)

Azam Khan had a day to forget with the bat today. He got out for a duck after facing four deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer (GAW)

Shimron Hetmyer smashed two sixes and a four for his 16-ball 24 runs. His cameo in the end helped the team to reach 181.

Keemo Paul (GAW)

Keemo Paul notched up 23 runs from 10 deliveries with one four and two sixes. He also bowled an over, ending with a wicket.

Romario Shepherd (GAW)

Romario Shepherd scored two runs while batting at number seven. He also bowled four overs, ending with 1/48.

Odean Smith (GAW)

Odean Smith departed for a golden duck but bagged one wicket in today's match. Smith removed Laurie Evans, who was the top-scorer for Barbados Royals today.

Dwaine Pretorius (GAW)

Dwaine Pretorius was economical with the ball today. He opened the bowling for the team and ended with two for 24 from his four overs.

Imran Tahir (GAW)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Imran Tahir went wicketless from his four overs. However, the Amazon Warriors skipper was economical, going for just 21 runs from his four overs.

Kyle Mayers (BBR)

Kyle Mayers notched up 16 runs from 13 deliveries while opening the batting for the team. He also bowled four overs and gave away just 24 runs.

Rahkeem Cornwall (BBR)

Rahkeem Cornwall scored just eight runs while opening the batting for the team. He also bowled two overs, gave 20 runs, and picked up a wicket.

Jason Holder (BBR)

Jason Holder bowled four overs and picked up two wickets for 37 runs. He also scored four runs from seven deliveries.

Obed McCoy (BBR)

Obed McCoy gathered two wickets while giving away 25 runs from his three overs. He removed Shai Hope and Azam Khan.

Carlos Brathwaite (BBR)

Image Credit:- 100 MB

Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Barbados Royals today. He bagged four wickets while giving away 27 runs.

Rovman Powell (BBR)

Rovman Powell smashed three sixes and three fours for his 19-ball 39. Powell was one of the top scorers for Barbados Royals in this game.