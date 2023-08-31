CPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Brandon King and Salman Irshad lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

The 13th match of the 2023 CPL unfolded between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals on August 31 at Bridgetown, Barbados. The day certainly belonged to Martin Guptill who smashed a record-breaking ton of 100* (58) to floor Barbados Royals singlehandedly in CPL’s biggest victory.

Trinbago Knight Riders have convincingly routed Barbados Royals in today’s fixture. It was a truly exceptional performance from them with both bat and ball by the Knight Riders. They hardly put a foot wrong, as Guptill and Pollard teeded off to help TRK post a gigantic total of 194. Barbados Royals started off on a disastrous note with the bat losing too many early wickets. Only Holder, Powell, and Ahmad managed to reach double figures while the rest of the scorecard looked rather dismal.

Waqar Salamkheil had a dream debut, grabbing four wickets, while Russell triggered panic with three crucial scalps, dismissing Cornwall on the first delivery of the innings. Hosein took two wickets, and Narine chipped in with one as well.

The climbing required rate was a constant headache and the Royals had no answer to it. There weren't many partnerships in the middle and no rebuilding after the early loss of wickets which saw the Royals prematurely getting bundled out for just 61.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Brandon King tops the runs chart

Brandon King has currently cemented his place at the top with 149 runs to his tally. He has been in impressive form in this tournament and has smashed 16 fours and 7 sixes batting at a scintillating strike rate of 161.95. He currently averages 49.66 at present and has notched up two half-century scores already.

Martin Guptill has leaped forward after his ground-breaking century in 58 balls in today’s game. The former New Zealand opener now has 125 runs under his belt averaging 41.66. He has smashed the best individual score of this year’s CPL edition and is batting at a killer strike rate of 140.

Keiron Pollard finds himself at the number 3 spot and has amassed 117 runs so far in the tournament. He achieved his best individual score of 46 in this tournament and averages nearly 60 while his strike rate is at an astronomical high of 185.71.

Faf Du Plessis has moved down to the fourth spot with 112 runs to his name. His average stands at a formidable high of 37.3 and currently possesses a lethal strike rate of 147.66. The former South African opener has smashed 1 half-century score which includes his best individual score of 57.

Sherfane Rutherford comes 5th in the runs chart with 109 runs to his name. He averages 36.33 with the bat and has registered his best score of 62* against Trinbago Knight Riders. Furthermore, Rutherford currently has a strike rate of 141.55.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Salman Irshad leads the wickets chart

Salman Irshad topples Roston Chase from the top to claim the top spot in the wickets table. The Pakistani-born pacer has bagged 7 wickets so far in the tournament which includes his best figures of 4/27. Besides, he averages 16.28 with the ball and has a strike rate of 10.28.

Roston Chase slips to the second spot on the wickets chart with 6 wickets in 4 matches. The off-spin bowling all-rounder averages only 11 and has bagged his best figures of 3/39 so far in the tournament. Besides, his strike rate stands at a jaw-dropping low of 8 while his economy rate is around 8.25 RPO.

The Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir comes third in the wickets column with 6 wickets in 3 matches. He averages 16.6 with the ball and has an impressive strike rate of just 12.

Jason Holder claimed his best figures of 4/38 against Barbados Royals in their second game to come fourth in the wickets chart. In 3 games, he has picked up 6 wickets and averages 17.38 while his economy rate is slightly on the higher side touching almost 10 RPO.

Khary Pierre slips to the 5th position with 5 wickets in 3 matches. He has claimed his best bowling figures of 4/20 and averages 8.4 with the ball while his economy rate is at an impressive low of 5.36 RPO.