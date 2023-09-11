CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 23

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors picked up wins on Sunday in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs locked horns in the first of the two games on Sunday. Trinbago Knight opted to field first after winning the toss.

Jamaica lost their openers within the powerplay for 29 runs. Jermaine Blackwood notched up 29 off 35, and Imad Wasim garnered 62 off 33 to help Tallawahs reach 154 in their allotted 20 overs. Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders with three wickets.

In response, Martin Guptill (53* off 45) and Nicholas Pooran (54 off 35) helped the team reach the target within 18 overs and win by seven wickets.

In the second game on Sunday, the Amazon Warriors defended 181 against Barbados Royals to win by three runs at Tarouba.

Saim Ayub's 58 off 35 and Shai Hope's 50 off 40 helped the Amazon Warriors reach 181 in their allotted 20 overs. Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with four wickets.

In response, Laurie Evans (44 off 27) and Rovman Powell (39 off 19) got the team closer to the total. Barbados needed six runs in the final over, but they managed only two runs and lost two wickets.

Gudakesh Motie, who bowled the 20th over, helped the Warriors win by three runs and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors tops the points table

The Amazon Warriors moved to the top of the table after their win over Barbados Royals on Sunday. The Warriors are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with five wins and 11 points from six games.

The Knight Riders, who won their game on Sunday, are in second spot with five wins and two losses from eight games. Saint Lucia Kings are in third position with three wins, two losses and eight points from seven matches.

Barbados Royals have three wins, five losses and seven points in nine games. They're in fourth position of the points table. Jamaica Tallawahs, who suffered a loss on Sunday, are in sixth position with two wins, four losses and five points from seven games.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at the bottom of the standings with one win and six losses from nine matches.