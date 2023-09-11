CPL 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Updated) ft. Andre Fletcher and Jason Holder

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious in Sunday's doubleheader in the Caribbean Premier League 2023 at Tarouba.

Trinbago Knight Riders faced Jamaica Tallawahs in the first of the two matches on Sunday. Jamaica Tallawahs managed to score 154 for 8 in their 20 overs after being put into bat.

Tallawahs lost both their openers in the powerplay with 29 on the board. Jermaine Blackwood then scored 29 runs while Imad Wasim notched up 62 off just 33 balls to take the team past the 150 mark. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Chasing 155 to win, Martin Guptill and Nicholas Pooran scored half-centuries as the Knight Riders reached the target in the 18th over with seven wickets in hand.

In the second match of the day, Guyana Amazon Warriors won by three runs against the Barbados Royals.

Amazon Warriors made 181 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Saim Ayub (58 off 35) and Shai Hope (50 off 40). Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Barbados Royals with four wickets.

Chasing 182 to win, Laurie Evans (44 off 27) and Rovman Powell (39 off 19) kept the team in the hunt. They needed six runs off the 20th over but managed only two. With the win, the Amazon Warriors moved to the top of the table.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

After 23 matches in the CPL 2023, Andre Fletcher leads the run charts with 267 runs from seven innings. He has scored three half-centuries and has a strike rate of 146.70.

Martin Guptill, who scored a half-century for Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday, moved to the second spot with 261 runs from eight innings.

Nicolas Pooran is in third position with 257 runs from his seven innings and an impressive strike rate of 162.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Barbados Royals' Jason Holder is the current leading wicket-taker in CPL 2023. He has picked up 14 wickets, although his economy rate of 9.27 is on the higher side.

Andre Russell has picked up 11 wickets from eight innings and is second on the list. The TKR all-rounder has an economy rate of 8.76 in this edition.

Sunil Narine finds himself in third position with 10 wickets from eight innings at an economy rate of 7.20.