In the second qualifier of CPL 2023, Guyana Amazon Warriors steamrolled Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Friday to secure their place in the final.

After losing the toss, Guyana were asked to bat first. Although they lost their openers quickly, other batters stood tall in the middle overs. Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Azam Khan scored 30s to take their side to 182-6 in 20 overs.

Shamar Springer and Nicholson Gordon picked up two wickets apiece for Jamaica but failed to control the scoring rate. Mohammad Amir and Raymon Reifer supported them well with a wicket apiece.

Coming to Jamaica's chase, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, and Imran Tahir picked up timely wickets to put them on the back foot. Imad Wasim was the top scorer with an unbeaten 43.

With no other batters standing tall, Jamaica got bundled out for 101 in just 15.2 overs to bow out of the competition. Guyana will now play the final on Sunday (September 24).

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of CPL 2023 after the eliminator:

CPL 2023 Most Runs List

After scoring 40 off 33 against Jamaica, Shai Hope goes top of the CPL batting charts with 409 runs from 11 games at an average of 51.13. His partner Saim Ayub closely follows him with 406 runs in 11 games.

Trinbago batter Nicholas Pooran is third with 290 runs in ten games. Jamaican opener Brandon King is fourth, accumulating 283 runs in nine games. Andre Fletcher of SKN is fifth with 278 runs.

CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Barbados Royals all-rounder Jason Holder has bagged 16 wickets to occupy the top rank in the bowling charts. Jamaican spinner Chris Green is second with 15 wickets. His teammate Mohammad Amir bagged a wicket over GAW to move to third with 15 scalps.

Jamaica spinner, Imad Wasim, closely follows them with 14 scalps in ten games. Guyana pace bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is fifth with 14 wickets.