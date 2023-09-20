Jamaica Tallawahs steamrolled Saint Lucia Kings by five wickets in the CPL 2023 eliminator to progress to the second qualifier. Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this much anticipated encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Saint Lucia Kings mustered a total of 125/9 in 20 overs. Kings were jolted in the powerplay as openers Charles and Munro were sent back early in the innings. Roston Chase, batting at no.4, looked in good touch with the willow, scoring 40 runs off 36 balls.

In the death overs, Khary Pierre gave finishing touches with his unbeaten 13-run knock off eight balls. Spinner Fabian Allen bagged a four-wicket haul for Jamaica to turn the game on its head.

In their pursuit of a 126-run target, openers Brandon King and Alex Hales gave the team a blistering start with a 43-run opening partnership. King scored 30 runs and Hales racked up 24 crucial runs.

In the middle overs, Raymon Reifer batted calmly with a 30-run unbeaten knock off 32 balls and finished off the chase in just 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Medium pacer Matthew Forde was the standout bowler for Saint Lucia with a four-fer but in vain.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of CPL 2023 after the eliminator

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

CPL 2023 Most Runs

Guyana Amazon Warriors star batter Shai Hope maintained his top position on the batting charts with 407 runs at an average of 58.14 and a strike rate of 149.08. He is closely followed by his batting partner, Pakistan's Saim Ayub with 357 runs from 10 matches.

Jamaica batter Brandon King propelled to the third position with 283 runs from nine innings after his 30-run knock of Saint Lucia. Patriots batter Andre Fletcher slid down to the fourth rank, amassing 278 runs from nine outings.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, representing Jamaica Tallawahs, is occupying the fifth position after his 14-run knock in the eliminator.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

CPL 2023 Most Wickets

Barbados Royals' all-rounder Jason Holder continues to be the leading wicket-taker, scalping 16 wickets from nine innings. He is closely followed by Jamaica Tallawahs pacer Mohammad Amir with 15 wickets.

Chris Green and Imad Wasim, the Jamaica powerplay bowlers, are occupying the third and fourth spots, racking up 15 and 14 wickets respectively. Guyana spinner Imran Tahir settled with the fifth position, scalping 12 wickets.