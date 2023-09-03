CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals match (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles & Jason Holder 

The 16th match of the 2023 CPL got underway between St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals on September 3 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Barbados Royals were once again humiliated as they were blown away for just 105. They have lost the game by a colossal 90 runs. Earlier, Munro and Charles started off well with the bat to get a good start for the Kings. Munro fell for 33 but Charles delivered a stroke-filled 78 to ensure the Kings ended with 195. The St Lucia Kings were superb with their plans. Alzarri Joseph starred with a three-fer, Roshon Primus picked up a couple of wickets and then spinners chipped in.

The Barbados Royals never had any batter getting any sort of momentum in the chase. The wickets kept tumbling one after another and no Royals batter showed any positive intent to score briskly. In the end, Alzarri Joseph, Roshon Primus, and Peter Hatzoglou claimed seven wickets together to fold the Royals for a shambolic score of just 105.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Johnson Charles leads the runs chart

Johnson Charles acquires the top spot after registering a match-winning knock of 78 (52) against Barbados Royals. He now has 169 runs to his name averaging around 42.25 with a decent-looking strike rate of 136.29. He has so far hit 13 fours and 10 sixes in this year’s CPL edition.

Brandon King slips to the second spot and now has 150 runs to his tally which includes his best individual score of 81. The top-order batsman for Jamaica smashed 16 fours and 7 sixes batting at a scintillating strike rate of 153.06. His average currently stands at 37.5.

Shamarh Brooks slips further to the third with 128 runs in four completed innings. He currently averages 42.66 and has a killer strike rate of 150.58 with 9 fours and 7 sixes under his belt.

Martin Guptill has slipped to the fourth position with 125 runs under his belt averaging 41.66. He has smashed the best individual score of 100*(58) in this year’s CPL edition and is batting at a killer strike rate of almost 140.

Shimron Hetmyer has made some gains and has moved on to the fifth spot with 122 runs to his name. In 3 innings, he averages 40.66 and has the best score of 60 with a commendable strike rate of 137.07.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Jason Holder still tops the wickets chart

Jason Holder is currently the highest wicket-taker in this year’s edition with 10 wickets under his kitty. He achieved his best figures of 4/38 so far in the tournament and averages around 16.6 while maintaining a decent economy rate of 8.66 RPO.

Salman Irshad comes second in the chart. The Pakistani-born pacer has bagged eight wickets so far in the tournament which includes his best figures of 4/27. Besides, he averages 18.87 with the ball and has a strike rate of 12.

Alzzari Joseph moves to the third position in the wickets column after delivering a superb spell of 3/7 in his three overs. He now averages 13.14 with the ball and has claimed seven wickets so far in the tournament at a jaw-dropping economy of just 6.81 RPO.

Gudakesh Motie from Amazon Warriors claims the fourth spot in the wickets column with seven wickets in three innings. He has picked up his best figures of 4/29 in this competition and averages 13.71 with the ball.

Oshane Thomas ranks fifth in the wickets column with seven wickets in five appearances, including his best figures of 3/26. He averages nearly 20 with the ball and has a strike rate of 12.42.