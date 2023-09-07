CPL 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals (Updated) ft. Martin Guptill and Jason Holder

In the 20th match of CPL 2023, Trinbago Knight Riders thumped Barbados Royals by 42 runs to propel them to the second spot on the points table. Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad hosted this encounter.

After winning the toss, the Royals asked Knight Riders to bat first. Trinbago lost opener Mark Deyal quite early. However, Nicholas Pooran had other plans as he forged crucial partnerships with Martin Guptill and Andre Russell on his way to his second T20 century.

He remained on unbeaten 102 off 53 balls with five fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 192.45. Jason Holder showcased his pace bowling skills for the Royals with two wickets.

In reply, Barbados initially appeared to be in control of the game despite losing Cornwall early for just four runs. Kyle Mayers went on to score 70 runs off 45 balls. However, he didn't get any support from the other end to take his side over the line.

Ultimately, the Royals fell short of the target by 42 runs. Apart from Mayers, only three other batters managed to reach the double-digit mark. Spinners Waqar Salamkheil and Akeal Hosein were standout bowlers for Trinbago with two wickets each.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Martin Guptill, with 193 runs, is the new leading run-scorer of CPL 2023 after he scored 38 off 30 against the Royals. Trinbago's no.3 batsman Nicholas Pooran jumped to the second position on the batting chart with 188 runs after his unbeaten ton.

Jamaica Tallawahs opener Brandon King descended to the third position with 186 runs from five innings at an average of 37.2. He is closely followed by Rahkeem Cornwall, the Royals batter, with 176 runs from seven innings. Knight Riders all-rounder Kieron Pollard secured the fifth slot with a tally of 177 runs.

Caribbean Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Jason Holder bagged the pole position on the bowling chart with 12 wickets after racking up two wickets against Trinbago. All-rounder Andre Russell occupies the second rank with 11 scalps from seven innings.

Jamaica pacer Mohammad Amir claimed nine wickets from five innings with the best bowling figures of 3/20, taking over the third position. His countryman Salman Irshad secured the fourth spot with nine scalps.

Afghanistan’s talented wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil has made an impressive ascent to the fifth slot with eight scalps after bagging two crucial wickets over the Royals.