Antigua and Barbuda Falcons locked horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season-opener on Thursday, August 29, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and opted to bowl first. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their opener Teddy Bishop (1) in the second over. However, Fakhar Zaman and Kofi James stitched a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. Zaman scored 43 runs from 32 balls while James added 22 from 24.

Following Sam Billings’ dismissal at 102/4, debutant Jewel Andrew smashed an unbeaten half-century (50 from 30) with Fabian Allen (24 from 17) to set a 164-run target for the Patriots.

In reply, Evin Lewis (29) and Andre Fletcher (25) gave a decent start, followed by Kyle Mayers’ 24-ball 39-run knock. Odean Smith’s 27 off 19 and Dominic Drakes’ 17 guided the Patriots to a one-wicket win on the last ball of the innings. Shamar Springer chipped in with four wickets for the Falcons.

CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Andrew (ABF) 1 1 1 50 50* 0 30 166.66 - 1 - 7 1 2 Fakhar Zaman (ABF) 1 1 - 43 43 43 32 134.37 - - - 5 2 3 KR Mayers (STKNP) 1 1 - 39 39 39 24 162.5 - - - 3 2 4 E Lewis (STKNP) 1 1 - 29 29 29 24 120.83 - - - 1 3 5 OF Smith (STKNP) 1 1 - 27 27 27 19 142.1 - - - 4 0 6 ADS Fletcher (STKNP) 1 1 - 25 25 25 16 156.25 - - - 4 1 7 FA Allen (ABF) 1 1 1 24 24* 0 17 141.17 - - - 1 2 8 KHM James (ABF) 1 1 - 22 22 22 24 91.66 - - - 1 2 9 SW Billings (ABF) 1 1 - 18 18 18 14 128.57 - - - 2 0 10 DC Drakes (STKNP) 1 1 - 17 17 17 16 106.25 - - - 2 0

Jewel Andrew is currently the top scorer of the CPL 2024. He scored an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls in the first game, featuring seven fours and one six. His teammate Fakhar Zaman scored 43 runs with seven boundaries and secured the second position.

Kyle Mayers of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 39 runs to claim the third position while his teammates Evin Lewis (29), Odeon Smith (27), and Andre Fletcher (25) occupy the next three spots, respectively.

Fabian Allen (24), Kofi James (22), and Sam Billings (18) are ranked seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. Dominic Drakes rounds off the top-10 leaderboard with 17 runs.

CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Springer (ABF) 1 1 24 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 2 RS Primus (ABF) 1 1 12 2 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 10.5 6 - - 3 AR Nedd (STKNP) 1 1 24 4 - 21 1 1/21 21 5.25 24 - - 4 T Shamsi (STKNP) 1 1 24 4 - 27 1 1/27 27 6.75 24 - - 5 A Nortje (STKNP) 1 1 24 4 - 29 1 1/29 29 7.25 24 - - 6 DC Drakes (STKNP) 1 1 18 3 - 30 1 1/30 30 10 18 - - 7 Imad Wasim (ABF) 1 1 24 4 - 31 1 1/31 31 7.75 24 - - 8 Mohammad Amir (ABF) 1 1 24 4 - 31 1 1/31 31 7.75 24 - -

Shamar Springer is standing at the top of the most wickets leaderboard after taking a four-wicket haul in the opening game. His partner Roshon Primus claimed the second spot with two wickets at an expensive economy of 10.50.

Ashmead Nedd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dominic Drakes, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir secured the following six positions with one wicket apiece.

