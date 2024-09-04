CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Lucia Kings (Updated) ft. Fakhar Zaman and Imad Wasim

On Tuesday, September 3, St Lucia Kings secured a seven-wicket win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Falcons were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Justin Greaves (36) and Fakhar Zaman (21) stitched a 35-run opening stand while Imad Wasim scored 29* in the middle overs to put up a total of 142/7 in 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 18 runs in four overs. David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, and Khary Pierre picked up a wicket apiece for the Kings.

In reply, Kings openers Johnson Charles (47*) and captain Faf du Plessis (28) added 36 runs for the first wicket while Ackeem Auguste (27) and Tim Seifert (26*) took their side over the line with three overs and seven wickets in hand.

With this win, St Lucia Kings propelled to the pole position on the points table, accumulating four points, while Falcons are holding the wooden spoon with four consecutive defeats.

Without any further ado, let’s look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 season.

CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 E Lewis (STKNP) 3 3 1 168 100* 84 101 166.33 1 - - 12 14 2 KR Mayers (STKNP) 3 3 - 137 92 45.66 89 153.93 - 1 - 9 10 3 J Andrew (ABF) 4 4 1 123 50* 41 96 128.12 - 1 - 11 4 4 Fakhar Zaman (ABF) 4 4 - 121 43 30.25 93 130.1 - - - 12 6 5 N Pooran (TKR) 1 1 - 97 97 97 43 225.58 - 1 - 7 9 6 TL Seifert (SLK) 2 2 1 90 64 90 38 236.84 - 1 - 5 9 7 Q de Kock (BR) 1 1 1 87 87* 0 45 193.33 - 1 - 9 5 8 PBB Rajapaksa (SLK) 2 2 1 77 68* 77 45 171.11 - 1 - 6 5 9 KHM James (ABF) 4 4 - 74 37 18.5 66 112.12 - - - 7 4 10 KU Carty (TKR) 1 1 1 73 73* 0 35 208.57 - 1 - 9 3

Patriots star batters Evin Lewis (168) and Kyle Mayers (137) retained their top two positions in the batting charts. Falcons batters Jewel Andrew and Fakhar Zaman maintain their third and fourth ranks with 123 and 121 runs, respectively.

Knight Riders' explosive keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran continues to hold the fifth rank with 97 runs. Tim Seifert, the Kings' middle-order batter, propelled from the 10th to the sixth slot with 90 runs from two innings.

Quinton de Kock, Royals batter, slid one spot down to the seventh position with 87 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the Kings’ batter, moved up from the ninth to the eighth rank with 77 runs.

Falcons' Kofy James slipped one spot to the ninth position with 74 runs from four games. Keacy Carty, the Knight Riders batter, descended from the seventh to the 10th rank with 73 runs.

CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Springer (ABF) 4 4 66 11 - 126 6 4/29 21 11.45 11 1 - 2 A Nortje (STKNP) 3 3 72 12 - 95 5 2/29 19 7.91 14.4 - - 3 Imad Wasim (ABF) 4 4 90 15 - 101 5 2/28 20.2 6.73 18 - - 4 G Motie (GAW) 1 1 24 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 5 OC McCoy (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 7.75 8 - - 6 Noor Ahmad (SLK) 2 2 48 8 - 38 3 3/18 12.66 4.75 16 - - 7 D Wiese (SLK) 2 2 36 6 - 49 3 2/29 16.33 8.16 12 - - 8 CJ Green (ABF) 4 4 96 16 - 111 3 2/32 37 6.93 32 - - 9 RS Primus (ABF) 4 1 12 2 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 10.5 6 - - 10 M Theekshana (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - -

Falcons medium pacer Shamar Springer scalped six wickets from four innings to lead the bowling charts. Patriots pacer Anrich Nortje picked up five wickets at an average of 19 to maintain his second rank.

Falcons spin bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim retained his third position with five scalps at 20.20. Gudakesh Motie and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets apiece to hold their fourth and fifth ranks, averaging 8.33 and 10.33, respectively.

Noor Ahmad enters the list for the first time at the sixth rank with three scalps at 12.66. David Wiese, the Kings all-rounder, propelled from the 10th to the seventh rank with three scalps at 16.33.

Falcons spinner Chris Green ascended from the 14th to the eighth slot with three scalps at an average of 37. His colleague Roshon Primus descended from the sixth to the ninth spot with two wickets at 10.50. Royals' star spinner Maheesh Theekshana slid from the seventh to the 10th rank with two wickets at 10.50.

