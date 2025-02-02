"Credit goes to this man" – Sarfaraz Khan poses with father after winning Best International Debut at Naman Awards 2025

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan took to social media to credit his father, Naushad Khan, for his success after winning the Best International Debut 2023-24 at the Naman Awards 2025. The event took place in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1.

The Mumbai cricketer made his long-awaited debut during the third game of the five-match Test series against England in 2024 in Rajkot. Sarfaraz made an impressive start, scoring a brilliant fifty in his first innings. The 27-year-old was run out for 62 off 66 balls, including nine boundaries and a six.

The right-handed batter showcased his resilience once again in the second innings, remaining unbeaten on 68 off 72 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes. Meanwhile, India secured a commanding victory by 434 runs.

On February 1, at the Naman Awards 2025, Sarfaraz was honored with the Best International Debut award. The cricketer later took to Instagram stories to share a picture with his father and credited him for his success. He wrote:

“Credit goes to only this man. Thanku so much Abu ji.”

Sarfaraz Khan poses with his father after winning Best International Debut at the Naman Awards (Image via Instagram-@sarfarazkhan97)

Sarfaraz's most recent appearance came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series, where he didn't get any game time. Meanwhile, India faced a tough challenge, losing the series 3-1.

Sarfaraz Khan has represented India in six Tests

Making his Test debut in February 2024, Sarfaraz Khan has featured in six Tests for India. The right-handed batter has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with three fifties and one century. His standout performance came in his fourth Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he hammered 150 off 195 balls.

The Mumbai cricketer also boasts an impressive record in first-class cricket, having played 54 matches. Sarfaraz has amassed 4,593 runs at a remarkable average of 65.61, including 14 fifties and 16 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 301.

