Credit to Rahul Dravid for sometimes outdoing 'gifted' Sachin Tendulkar: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja recently opened up about two of the greats of Indian cricket - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. He stated that Dravid sometimes outdid the Master Blaster, which was a testament to his determination and willpower.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the respected commentator said that while The Wall was not as naturally talented as Sachin Tendulkar, he still made it to the top owing to his dedication.

"Maybe Rahul Dravid wasn't as gifted as Sachin Tendulkar but to survive and compete with a great cricketer takes a lot of you. You know you've tried your best which is still not good enough to be the best batsman in the team and that can put you down," Ramiz Raja said.

"But credit to Rahul Dravid, for at times outdoing Sachin Tendulkar. He was an extremely good batsman on a tough pitch because his defence was rock solid. And he had a great attitude as well at that pivotal No. 3 position and keeping as well," he added.

'You'd always respect Rahul Dravid' - Ramiz Raja

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are arguably India's two greatest Test batsmen of all time

Ramiz Raja continued by stating that Rahul Dravid's commitment to the team's cause was commendable, and mentioned that this fact will always make people respect the Karnataka batsman.

"You'd always respect Rahul Dravid. The greatness of a player is judged in the dressing room. If the team feels he will not let them down in a tough situation, for a gritty 30 or a 50, that's what matters," Ramiz Raja said.

Known for his elegant flick, Ramiz Raja was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning squad. The former opener went on to become the Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and is a regular commentator and pundit on TV.

Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, scored over 24,000 runs in international cricket and is one of the greatest Test batsman India has ever seen. Despite his innumerable batting accomplishments, however, the 47-year-old is known for having been the ultimate team man.