For the first time in the Commonwealth Games history, a women's cricket tournament will also be a part of the multi-sport extravaganza. In 1998, there was a 16-team men's cricket event, featuring heavyweights like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, England among others.

The matches at the 1998 Commonwealth Games had a List A status, with South Africa beating Australia to win the gold medal. It is pertinent to note that three different teams, namely Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, represented the Caribbean region.

ICC has planned a qualifying tournament for the Caribbean teams to determine which country will play in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hosts England have already qualified for the eight-team tournament, while the top six teams of the ICC Women's T20I Rankings will join them.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will give India a special opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage.



🇮🇳 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is ready to embrace the challenge! pic.twitter.com/EDGsQId6wF — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

The final participant will be confirmed after the Commonwealth Games Qualifier, which will end on 31st January 2022.

How did the Indian cricket team fare at the 1998 Commonwealth Games?

Four groups of four teams competed at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand topped their respective groups and qualified for the medal round.

The Indian cricket team finished third behind the Aussies and Antigua and Barbuda in Group B. The Men in Blue lost to the table toppers, but they recorded a win against Canada. Unfortunately, their match versus Antigua and Barbuda ended in no result.

South Africa and Australia crushed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the two semifinals. The rainbow nation prevailed in the gold medal match by successfully chasing Australia's target of 184 runs. The Kiwis won the bronze medal, while Zimbabwe finished fifth in that competition.

Advertisement

Hosts England have secured a spot at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and captain Heather Knight is looking forward to the special event 💬 pic.twitter.com/wpFp0zn5G4 — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

The Indian team attained the ninth position in the tournament and finished above Jamaica, Kenya, Northern Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland, Canada, and Malaysia.

The Indian women's team will aim to win a medal in Birmingham in two year's time. They reached the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final in Australia earlier this year. A similar performance will guarantee them a medal in the United Kingdom at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.