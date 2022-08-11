Australian men's cricket team donates prize money from Sri Lanka tour to UNICEF 

The Australian men's cricket team have donated their $45,000 prize money from their recent tour of Sri Lanka to the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The amount will be used in the organization's Sri Lanka appeal as the island nation is in the midst of its worst economic crisis.

Captains Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins respectively nominated UNICEF Australia to receive the funds on behalf of the entire team. The Men in Yellow won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin and drew the two-match Test series in their first tour to Emerald Island since 2016.

Extending gratitude for their generous donation, UNICEF Australia CEO Tony Stuart said in a statement:

"Last year Australian cricketers got behind India in its time of crisis during the peak of the COVID-19 Delta wave and we thank them for again giving generously to help Sri Lankans impacted by the current crisis. Australia has a strong bond with Sri Lanka that goes beyond the match days and this donation is gratefully received to support the long-term wellbeing of the families,"

Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers' Association and UNICEF Australia joined forces by offering a helping hand to India during the nation's intense battle against the third wave of COVID-19 induced by the Delta variant. A donation of $50,000 was made to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

The subcontinent faced a massive shortage of oxygen and other facilities with up to 400,000 cases being recorded each day. The ominous presence of the virus even managed to infiltrate the IPL bio-bubble in 2021, following which the tournament was suspended.

"When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF" - Pat Cummins on donating for Sri Lanka's cause

Cricket Australia decided to give the green light to tour Sri Lanka despite the nation's fragile and volatile state. The decision was met with a resounding appreciation from the ardent fans, who expressed their gratitude by wearing yellow for the third and final ODI.

Speaking about the decision to donate the money to UNICEF, Cummins said:

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for them is being impacted. When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF"

The donation will be allotted towards providing nutrition, healthcare, safe drinking water, education, and mental health services for the 1.7 million children in need during these testing times.

