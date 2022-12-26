Cricket Australia names its Men's Test Player of the Year Award after Shane Warne

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association have decided that their Men's Test Player of the Year award will be named after the late great Shane Warne. The decision was announced during the first session of Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG.

Warne, who tragically passed away in March 2022, retired as Australia's highest-ever wicket-taker in Test cricket. He called it a day after the 2006-07 Ashes series on home soil, finishing with 708 scalps in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

CA chief Nick Hockley addressed the move, stating that it was fitting to name the award after one of their greatest Test players. Hockley conceded that the entire cricketing fraternity will forever grieve Shane Warne's demise and said:

"As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity.

"Shane was a proud advocate of Test cricket and you only have to look around at all the fans who came out to the MCG in their floppy hats and zinc on Boxing Day to realise what a profound impact he had on the game.

"The whole cricket community continues to mourn his loss and our thoughts, as always, are with Shane's family and friends, particularly his children Brooke, Jackson and Summer."

The CA awards, headlined by the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark's Women's Award, will be announced on January 30.

Australia and South Africa walked out with white floppy hats at the MCG to pay tribute to Shane Warne

Meanwhile, the Australian and South African players wore white floppy hats for the pre-game ceremony. Along with the white floppy hats, the board also made zinc cream essential for Shane Warne's tribute at the iconic MCG on Monday, December 26.

The Victorian, who died aged 52, had made the Boxing Day Tests a famous occasion. Many will recall his hat-trick enroute to his 700th Test scalp during the 2006-07 Ashes series as he dismissed Andrew Strauss on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Australia lead the three-match series against the Proteas after picking up a victory inside two days at the Gabba. They are in a good position in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as well, reducing South Africa to 126/5 in 46 overs on Day 1.

