Cricket Australia provides an update on Will Pucovski's injury ahead of the final Test

Cricket Australia updated the fans about Will Pucovski's shoulder injury before the final India vs Australia Test. The Australian cricket governing body confirmed the injury and stated Pucovski would continue to rest over the next two days before the officials make the final decision.

Will Pucovski suffered this injury while fielding on the fifth day of the Sydney Test match against the Indian cricket team. Pucovski made his Test debut for the Australian cricket team in that game and scored his maiden fifty versus India. Unfortunately, his shoulder injury has put a question mark on his availability for the final Test in Brisbane.

Besides, Cricket Australia mentioned there would not be any replacements for Will Pucovski.

"Australian opener Will Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five of the third Test at the SCG yesterday. He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match," Cricket Australia said in an official release.

Update on Pucovski from CA. He “suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five” and “will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness” for the next Test. No new players added to squad. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 12, 2021

Will Pucovski replaced Joe Burns in the Australian team. The rising star gave the home team a solid start in the first innings by scoring 62. However, he lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj at a score of 10 in the second innings. His absence could prompt the Australian team management to use Matthew Wade as an opener again.

Who could replace Will Pucovski in the Australian playing XI?

Matthew Wade could open the innings for Australia instead of Will Pucovski in Brisbane

In case Will Pucovski does not receive permission to play in Brisbane, Matthew Wade could likely open with David Warner. Marcus Harris is also available in the squad, while Travis Head could return to the playing XI if Wade receives a promotion.

This young man is made of everything that makes our country proud! Will Pucovski today becomes the 460th Australian man to wear the Baggy Green! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/E1Os6aWSVT — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 6, 2021

The Australian team management will hope Will Pucovski recovers to full fitness ahead of the Brisbane Test because he had a good outing at SCG.