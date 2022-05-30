Cricket Australia unveil blockbuster 2022-23 schedule for both men's and women's teams

Cricket Australia have announced the schedule for both the men's and women's teams for the upcoming summer. Leaving aside the T20 World Cup, the schedule comprises 28 Test and limited-overs games alongside a greater number of bilateral opposition than any earlier season.

Six nations will tour Down Under, starting with a couple of three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, beginning in August. Ahead of the T20 World Cup at home, the men's team will face the West Indies and England in T20 rubbers.

Before the Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, Australia will clash against arch-rivals in a three-game ODI series. The Optus Stadium in Perth will host its first international fixture since 2019, with the opening Test against the West Indies set to take place at the venue. The second Test against the Caribbean side at the Adelaide Oval will be a day-night affair.

The red-ball matches against South Africa will take place from December 17th to January 8th, hosted by the Gabba, Sydney Cricket Ground, and Melbourne Cricket Ground. The men's international home summer will conclude with a three-game ODI series against the Proteas in mid-January, with the dates subject to confirmation.

The men's side will also visit India twice, one for the limited-overs leg in September and the Test tour in February 2023. Meanwhile, the female counterparts will host Pakistan in three T20 and ODI matches each in January 2023.

However, before that, they will participate in a tri-series comprising Pakistan and Ireland in Derry alongside the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 29th to August 7th. Furthermore, they have five T20Is lined up against India in December before the T20 World Cup in February in South Africa.

Australia's domestic schedule yet to be confirmed

Perth Scorchers lifted the BBL trophy for the fourth time. (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia are yet to confirm the dates for WBBL, KFC BBL, Women’s National Cricket League, Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup. It's worth noting that a few men's cricketers have deals in The Hundred; however, they are likely to put their international commitments ahead.

